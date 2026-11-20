If your spouse were leaving you for someone else while lying about wanting out of your marriage, would you help the truth come to light?

This 37-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife have two kids together who are one and three. For the last decade, he thought their marriage was incredible.

It was full of honesty and trust, and even though they had some rough patches, they were able to communicate their way through everything. But now, his wife is leaving him, and he was shocked when she expressed wanting a separation.

"She has never spoken to me about being unhappy. She has never spoken to me about wanting to separate or needing to take time apart or anything," he explained.

"She refuses to go to couples counseling. She refuses to work with me on anything. The relationship is done. It is quickly becoming toxic and horrific. I have found proof, indisputable proof, that she is having an emotional affair with her coworker. He is 45."

"He has been married for 15 years, and he has two children who are 14 and 12. They are committing to leave their spouses and will perhaps be together, although it is unclear if he is truly committed to leaving his family for my now ex-partner."

He's not sure if he should tell this man's wife, and if so, when to do it. His own wife is denying that she's leaving him for another man.

He's called her out for lying, while his wife insists she's done nothing wrong and just no longer loves him. He can't stand that his wife is still choosing to hide from him why she's looking for a divorce.

He hasn't tipped his hand to her, and so far, her family isn't aware of her wanting to end the marriage. His in-laws adore him, and all his wife has done so far is make herself look like a victim to them.

WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a cream sweater

"I need to go to mediation. I need to get some sort of legal protection. I need to think [about] what's best for my children. It may not be feasible to press the nuclear launch button and let the world know why she is actually doing what she is doing until mediation is completed," he continued.

"However, I have this significant moral dilemma about correcting the narrative so that I can sleep at night. Please help."

First, he definitely has to find himself a lawyer to help him sort out this mess, and then, yes, he needs to tell that poor wife about what's going on. That woman has a right to know.

Maybe he should also tell his wife's employer but we can leave that conundrum up to his lawyer.

What advice do you have for him?

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