24-year-old Hannah Jorgensen was a 5th-grade teacher at Norman Borlaug Elementary School in Coralville, Iowa. On Tuesday, September 22nd, she took her 14 students on a school field trip to Lake Macbride State Park.

Hannah and her kids went on a hike before stopping to eat lunch on the shore of Coralville Reservoir. While having lunch, Hannah's 10-year-old student, Ahmed Osman, slipped on rocks and fell into the reservoir.

Without hesitation, Hannah jumped right in after Ahmed, and she did not have her phone on her, as it was back on the shore.

"Once in the water, she directed her students to call 911. One student used Jorgensen’s phone to make the call while other students alerted a bystander on the other side of the spillway," the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared in a press release.

"The bystander also jumped into the water to rescue Osman and Jorgensen but was unsuccessful, though he managed to return to shore safely."

"The bystander stayed at the scene with the students until first responders arrived and was interviewed. The remaining 13 students were escorted back to the school by staff, and all students were later interviewed as part of this investigation."

First responders pulled Hannah out of the water that afternoon, and Ahmed was recovered the next day. They were sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

On Facebook, one of Hannah's old college coworkers remembered her as full of care and patience for the children she worked with. Upon hearing of Hannah's passing, her former coworker said she hopes she's remembered for her bravery and heroism.

"Those who knew Hannah knew she had her mind set on being a teacher at an early age. For one Christmas she asked Santa for an overhead projector; with subsequent Christmases it became whiteboards and markers," Hannah's obituary reads.

Facebook - pictured above is Hannah

"Hannah enjoyed so much in life, spoiling herself with pedicures, makeovers, and her perfume. She enjoyed cooking, drinking her caffeine in whatever form it came, listening to music, attending concerts, taking walks, hiking, sand in her toes on the beach, and simple lazy days. She adored cozy blankets and had quite the shoe collection."

"And the way to get these blankets and shoes was shopping, which was never a short outing. She adored her students, friends, and family, and what she shared with them was her sense of humor, such wisdom for such a young age, calming presence, patience, confidence, and immense love for all those around her."

"You didn’t have to be in a classroom to learn from Hannah, and her wish for all of us would be to carry on with the kindness and love that she so freely shared."

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