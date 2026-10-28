If your partner cheated on you days before you were set to tie the knot, would you still want to make them your spouse, or would you call off the wedding?

This 35-year-old woman and her 35-year-old husband, Alex, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary recently, but something nobody knows is that her husband cheated on her while he was at his bachelor party five days before they tied the knot, and she still married him.

At the time, they were living in a major city, but Alex's bachelor party took place back in their hometown with all of his friends. They were so poor that she drove him to a bar and dropped him off at 4 p.m.

She returned to their apartment and worked on stuff for their wedding. Four hours later, Alex texted her a photo of him with his friends.

She replied that she hoped he was having a good time, but reminded him that she had to pick him up at 11 p.m. because she had work in the morning.

Alex said his friend's wife would give him a ride home since they lived close to their apartment. Alex arrived home at midnight completely wasted.

He was angry, slurring his words, and shouting. They did have a roommate, so she tried to get him to be quiet, which just made him even more mad.

He cursed her out and said he had to get away from her, which was so confusing, because he had been super happy earlier in the evening. Eventually, she got Alex to lie down, and he quickly passed out.

"Call it a woman’s intuition, but something just seemed off. I went through his phone. I had never done it before, but we both knew each other’s passwords; we would go on each other’s phones all the time, no problem," she explained.

spaxiax - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman on a bridge

"I looked at his messages, and nothing seemed off; I checked his camera roll, and nothing was weird there either. Something in my stomach told me to check the recently deleted folder picture folder. I looked, and there was a deleted screenshot of a conversation with an unsaved number."

"My heart sank. The conversation went like this: Him: Hey, it’s Alex from the bar. Is this Lexie with the cute bangs? Her: Heyyy Alex!! Him: Did you get home ok? And that was the end of the conversation."

She stared at Alex's phone for hours on end, her mind racing as she thought about what he could have done that night, just five days before their wedding.

When Alex got up the following morning, she questioned him about whether he had something to say to her. Alex let out a sigh, and she said he should call Lexie to check on her.

Alex began sobbing and saying sorry. He said he made a mistake and promised he hadn't done anything with Lexie. She didn't buy his story.

Alex hadn't lied to her before, and she was so upset that he cheated when they were about to commit to being husband and wife.

"The following days, I was numb. I went back and forth between calling it all off and going through with it. We sat down many times and talked about all of the outcomes," she said.

"I wanted to know every detail, and he told me his story never changed each time. I checked with the wife of Alex’s friend. Sent her a casual 'thanks for getting Alex home safely' message, and she replied, 'No problem!' We got married."

"We went on our honeymoon. And then we came back, and Alex booked a therapist for us the following day. We have gone to therapy every week for 10 years. I look back on my wedding day with sadness. I see the sadness in my eyes in our wedding photos."

Alex looks sad too, in their pictures. She has had to live with him being unfaithful every day for a decade, but she says it has made them stronger, and Alex has grown to be more gentle and honest.

She's proud of the man Alex is, and proud that she can say he's her husband. Alex has never quit apologizing to her, and his actions have spoken louder than his words, as he goes out of his way to make her feel secure in their marriage.

"Over the course of 10 years, we have had 3 kids, 3 cats, and 2 dogs. We purchased our first home last year. People say cheaters never change, and maybe someday Alex will do it again, but all I know is these last 10 years have brought me the best things I’d ever had," she continued.

"I love my kids and the life I have today, but that doesn’t mean I don’t grieve the person I was before I was betrayed."

Well, Alex sneaking around and hiding messages definitely points to nothing good having come of that interaction with Lexie, and I wonder if more did happen.

Even if it didn't, I understand why she considers it cheating, because he got another girl's number days before their wedding and was flirtatious with that girl. That doesn't point to a man who is ready for commitment.

A decade of therapy over that might be overkill, but you know, whatever works, right?

What do you think?

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