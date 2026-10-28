Blending a family after the loss of a parent is definitely a delicate process, and the best way to make it backfire is by forcing a maternal bond onto a grieving child.

Back when this woman was 7, her mom sadly passed away. 18 months later, her dad got married to the girl he had been dating for just six months.

Her dad's new wife attempted to be a part of their family, but she didn't want her to act like her mom. She snubbed her dad's wife whenever she tried to step in as a mom.

Her dad supported bonding efforts between them by planning family vacations or paying for them to have spa days. Her dad's wife was at all of her dance recitals and school.

"He also made sure she was at every medical appointment I had for the medical conditions I had. His ex-wife was heartbroken that none of it brought us closer, but she was sure that eventually I would come around," she explained.

"Then, when I was 11, I had to be rushed to the hospital because of a very scary flare of one of my conditions. I thought I was going to die, and my dad's ex-wife was the person at home; she called the ambulance for me, and she was at the hospital."

"I tried to send her away several times before she left when my grandmother showed up. I was crying out for my mom and dad and kept saying I didn't want her to touch me or sit next to me, but when my grandma showed up, I reached for her."

In that moment, her dad's wife was so hurt that she was close to dying, and she didn't want her around or allow her to help. Her dad's wife realized she hated her.

While she was still lying there in the hospital bed, her dad's wife said she was done and told her dad that their marriage was over.

Loginova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with piercing blue eyes

Her dad's wife expressed feeling overwhelmed and told her dad's parents she would always be treated like she was unwanted. Her dad's wife worried that if she had kids, they could be rejected too.

"They never told Dad what she told them, but they did tell me about a year after she left/after my medical emergency," she continued.

"It has been almost a decade since that happened, and my dad never got over her. She moved on, but he never dated again. He told others that he loved her so much, and it didn't seem fair to be with anyone when he felt that way about her."

I feel so sad for her that her grandparents thought it was appropriate to tell her that she was the reason her dad's wife left him when she was only a child, and a grieving one at that. How cruel.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting love or companionship, her dad did jump into a marriage. His wife wasn't the bad guy for choosing to leave, and her dad wasn't in the wrong either for not being able to move on. It's just an unfortunate reality.

What do you think about that?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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