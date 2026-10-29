Has anyone ever gone on a date with someone who chugged wine and sobbed uncontrollably? No? Just Shane, who goes by @shane.wilson0712 on TikTok? This poor guy!

Shane says he met this woman for a brunch date around 10:30 to 11 a.m. He arrived at the restaurant first, and the woman got there not long after he did.

They greeted one another and took their seats at the table. The waitress asked what they wanted, and while Shane ordered an unsweetened iced tea, this woman proceeded to ask for not one, but two glasses of Chardonnay.

"I live in Wisconsin, and that's not that uncommon. So, we continue the chat, everything was going smoothly. The waitress came back, dropped my iced tea off, put her two glasses of Chardonnay in front of her, and she grabbed one of them and threw it back in one sip," Shane explained in his video.

Shane actually asked this woman if she was alright, and looking back, he wishes he never said that. This woman jumped right into telling Shane all about the drama going on in her family.

Shane didn't know who any of the people involved in the story were, but this woman was visibly upset as she filled him in on a bunch of random individuals.

She was so hurt her voice wobbled, her eyes teared up, and then the floodgates opened. This woman began to sob frantically in the middle of the restaurant, and everyone around them couldn't help but notice.

Shane's date was certainly attracting attention as the tears streamed down her face. The waitress came back to check on them, and this woman got two more glasses of wine.

She blubbered on, and Shane still couldn't figure out who was who in her tale. The sobbing made it extra difficult for Shane to follow along.

NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman drinking wine in a restaurant

Luckily, Shane was able to wrap up the date and extract himself not long after that. He politely said goodbye to the woman and did his best to support her.

He wasted no time deleting her phone number after making a run for it.

"This could be a scene in a RomCom," one person joked in the comments.

"That’s not a red flag - that’s a red BLANKET!" another exclaimed.

"Nothing says perfect match like a drunken ugly cry," someone else said.

"After the first tear, I would’ve said let me go grab you some Kleenex….And high-tailed it out of there," a fourth person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.