He Spent Three Decades Living Alone In The Remote Wilderness Of Alaska, Constructing A Handcrafted Cabin And Relying Only On The Land

For 30 years, a man named Dick Proenneke lived alone in the remote wilderness of Alaska. Where most people would struggle to survive in such a harsh environment, he thrived in his handcrafted cabin, living off the land.

Proenneke was 51 years old when he moved to Alaska to surround himself with nature and experience a slower-paced life. He finally left when he was 81 to spend more time with his brother.

Born in Iowa on May 4, 1916, Richard “Dick” Proenneke was the second son out of four. From a young age, he had already shown a love for nature, which he inherited from his mother, who enjoyed gardening. He also learned crafty skills from his father, who was a carpenter.

He dropped out of high school after just two years and went to work on the family farm. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the U.S. Navy. While stationed in San Francisco, he contracted rheumatic fever and was discharged six months later.

It was then that Proenneke decided to move north. He headed to Oregon first and then made his way over to Alaska. In the city of Kodiak, he was a man of multiple trades, working as a technician, repairman, and fisherman. Soon enough, word spread of his abilities.

After a welding accident in which he nearly lost his eyesight, Proenneke chose to retire early and enjoy the gifts he had been given in life.

He set up camp on the southern shores of the Twin Lakes, constructing an entire cabin by himself. The finished product included a chimney, a bunk bed, and a large window that provided a picturesque view.

Since he was in the middle of nowhere, he had no electricity or running water. He prepared hot meals over the stone fireplace and stored food in containers buried deep underground so they wouldn’t freeze during the seven-month-long winter. Occasionally, park rangers in the area would check on him to make sure he was okay.

Throughout the 30 years he lived at Twin Lakes, Proenneke wrote many diary entries, filling up more than 250 notepads. He also became an expert wilderness photographer and recorded some of his daily activities.

