Ever Since She Got Married And Had A Baby, Her Friend Group Hasn’t Been There For Her At All, And She’s Considering Ending Her Friendships With Everyone Over It

This 30-year-old woman met her group of friends back in college, and they managed to remain close for over 10 years.

Yet, once she tied the knot and started a family, her place within their social circle suddenly seemed to shift.

For some context, she got married in 2022, and three of her friends were a part of her bridal party. At the time, she was also four months pregnant with her son.

He was born about 18 months ago, and since then, the dynamic has completely changed with her friends. First of all, she’s only seen them a handful of times over the past year and a half.

“And they are awkward and overly formal with me. The way you would speak to a coworker,” she revealed.

Now, they do have a pretty big group chat, which includes some extended friends as well. Back when things were more normal, they would organize a lot of hangouts in that same chat.

However, as of late, the only things ever mentioned in the group chat are bar outings or last-minute concerts.

“And in the past, when we have lost pets or people, we generally reach out individually and in the group to pass on condolences,” she explained.

But, when she recently suffered a loss, absolutely no one contacted her to see how she was doing. Instead, all she received was a single sad-faced emoji from one person on an Instagram post.

