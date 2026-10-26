Scott Pratt, from Pratt & Associates Realty, who goes by @prattassocrealty on TikTok, is sharing a scary real estate story in the spirit of Halloween.

This all happened back in 2019, before Scott was licensed, and he was acting as an apprentice to his mom and sister, who started their company.

Scott went to look at a house that was only being sold for $45,000, and the only way you could enter it was through the locked basement, which had to be opened with a crowbar.

Scott pried the door open and walked into the basement, where he was instantly hit with a very bad feeling. It was pitch black inside, and he didn't have a flashlight, so he had to race through the dark basement, go up the stairs, through the living room, and let all the investors standing at the front door inside.

As Scott made his way to the stairs, he was overwhelmed by how horrible the house smelled. He reached the door to the living room at the top of the staircase, and there was enough light on that floor of the house for Scott to see the damage around him.

There were numerous holes in the walls, the ceiling was caving in, and drywall and insulation littered the floor. The house was freezing, on top of being a smelly war zone. Scott let the investors in, who had flashlights with them, as there was no electricity in the house.

The flashlight beams revealed an enormous, dark spot in the basement, which was blood.

"Turns out the husband found out his wife was cheating, or at least suspected her of cheating, murdered her in the basement, and a neighbor heard what was going on, called the police, and he hid inside the drywall of the house," Scott explained in his video.

"The police used hammers, pickaxes, and whatever tool they had...and eventually they hit a special part of the wall, and the guy fell out of the ceiling onto the floor, and they arrested him."

Baronb - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a spooky old house

And that's the house that kickstarted Scott's real estate career. Scott says you can enter a house and feel the energy or know who someone was who lived there before, and mainly, it's positive, but that was one memorable house that sticks out for being the total opposite.

You can view the video on TikTok here.