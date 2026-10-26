If you found out that your spouse was sending spicy messages to their ex while on your honeymoon, would you still want to stay married to them?

Several months ago, this woman got married to her husband, and she thought he was trustworthy. She had so much love for her husband, and he made her feel safe.

However, recent events that have been brought to light have shattered that illusion, and she's left wondering who she actually married, because the man in that wedding ring is a stranger standing before her.

"Recently, I found intimate photos of his ex on his phone, along with conversations that made me question their history and how he had portrayed it to me," she explained.

"Then I discovered something even more painful. I found recent chats between him and another ex where they were [sending spicy texts]. The messages went back to a few days before our wedding and continued until just a few weeks ago."

"He was even texting her while we were on our honeymoon. I honestly don’t know how to process that. We were newly married, spending our honeymoon together, and I was under the impression that we were building our life together. Meanwhile, this was happening behind my back."

Next, she unearthed a locked chat in her husband's WhatsApp attached to the name of a salon. The contents of the chat were deleted, and his whereabouts from that time frame were questionable.

She has a bad feeling he was going to that salon to sleep with a woman or do something else with her, but she doesn't know the truth, and he's not spilling his secrets.

She challenged her husband with all the evidence she had proving he was unfaithful to her, and at first, he denied everything, but then gave her strange excuses that puzzled her further.

Oleg Breslavtsev - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple in a jungle swimming pool



"He cried, apologized, and begged me not to leave him. I wanted to believe him because I still loved him. But every new discovery made it harder to know what was true and what wasn’t," she added.

"When his mother learned about the situation, she advised me not to overthink things, to forget the past, and to give him another chance. But how am I supposed to simply forget something that happened while we were getting married and even during our honeymoon?"

"These weren’t things from years before we met. This was happening while I was committing my life to him. The hardest part is that I still care about him. I remember the person I fell in love with, and sometimes I miss him despite everything I’ve discovered."

She is questioning everything, and she would hate to make a choice fueled by her anger, but she can't sweep this under the rug just because she loves her husband or because his family is pleading with her to forget it.

She's left wondering what to do.

I mean, if he thought cheating on her before their marriage license was even signed was a good idea, this is only going to get worse, not better.

She has to leave him and get an annulment or file for divorce. And shame on her mother-in-law for trying to pressure her into keeping her husband. Throw that man out like the trash he is!

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.