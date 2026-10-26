For the last 25 years, Dr. Wayne Gangi has become well-known in Clifton, New Jersey, for creating incredible and elaborate Halloween displays on his front lawn that his neighbors can't get enough of.

Thousands of people come from all over to get in the spooky spirit and see Dr. Gangi's hard work on the corner of Robin Hood Road and Grove Street.

This year, Dr. Gangi had witches, oversized skeletons, cornstalks lining the sidewalk, and a bunch of cool decorations, but he was forced to take it all down after someone complained, and the city fined him.

On his Facebook page, Dr. Gangi wrote that the cornstalks were put up to prevent kids from running into the road, and he intended for that portion of his display to help with crowd control.

He purchased 3,000 candy bars to hand out to people who stopped by his house to see the decorations, but now he will be returning them in order to help pay the fines.

Dr. Gangi is not going down without a fight, though, and he filed a request with the city to get the name of the person who originally reported him.

Dr. Gangi is planning on naming and shaming the person who started the "Witch Hunt," as soon as he gets his hands on that information.

"It is sickening to me that my effort to create a free, Halloween go-to experience, that parents bring thousands of children to enjoy and be rewarded with a treat, has been sabotaged by erroneous complaints," Dr. Gangi posted on Facebook.

"At the same time, there are just as many adults who have been traveling from near and far to the City of Clifton for the past 25 years to enjoy...the money traditionally spent on candy for children to enjoy is now being diverted to pay the fines incurred by someone ratting on things in the display that have been part of the display for years."

Konstantinos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above are Halloween decorations

"This display, that would be embraced and supported by most towns in New Jersey, is instead subjected to a vindictive Witch Hunt and torment by the City of Clifton. This no longer justifies the effort of my time, without even factoring in the expense, of a free event to the public as a give back to the community."

"The breakdown will begin in the coming days, so feel free to see before it comes down. Please support the surrounding displays in the area because the effort to create such displays is never an easy task. NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED.....Happy Halloween!"

It's so sad that a dentist who has also been applauded for how much he gives back to the community was put in this position because someone doesn't like Halloween.

You can see pictures of Dr. Gangi's spectacular display on his Facebook page here.