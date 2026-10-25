If your partner gave you an ultimatum and tried to make you buy them a beach house you can't afford, would you jump through hoops to do it in order to save your marriage?

This 60-year-old man's 62-year-old wife has given him an ultimatum. She is demanding that they move to the West Coast so she can live on the beach, and she's ready to end their marriage if he won't buy her the house of her dreams.

"She also said that she feels trapped where we now live and that her life is on hold as we struggle to figure out where we can move," he explained.

"When we first started dating nearly 7 years ago, we had discussed that someday it would be fun to move to the coast. Earlier this year, we did some house hunting at the coast, and unfortunately the homes that she likes and would be comfortable living in are about $100 to $200K more than my budget."

"The reality is that I am already concerned with my announced purchase price, as carry costs in that area are sky-high. The homes that we can afford are very old and in need of $100K or more in remodeling."

He's invested hours scrolling through house listings on Zillow, and it's becoming more and more clear to him that his wife's demands are simply unaffordable.

He's also upset that she's trying to twist reality around and say that he promised her they could move, but he never said that to her at all.

He's well-aware that she will end their marriage if he can't get her the place she's always wanted. He's so frustrated because there are plenty of amazing houses in their current zip code that are affordable and luxurious, but that's not good enough for her.

She insists she has to be on a beach.

eak8dda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a modern house on the water with a pool

Oh, and she's not contributing any money to this beach house. He outearns his wife by a ton, and he pays for all of her expenses and his own. She only spends money out of her pocket on new clothes and her car payment. He really doesn't know what to do.

His wife is acting like a spoiled rotten brat and treating him like an ATM. I'm sick to my stomach on his behalf. A marriage is about being a team, but his wife is happy to make him go broke trying to fund her dreams while she sits back and kicks her feet up. So not cool.

Does he really need a wife like this? Would a divorce be the worst thing in the world? I think not, because he will be way less stressed out not having to keep up with her unattainable demands that have the potential to drive him into debt.

What advice do you have for him?

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