The biggest downside to a long-distance relationship is that you really don't know what your partner could be hiding at home if you're not around to see it.

This 32-year-old woman has been dating a 35-year-old guy she met back in March. Originally, they met online and became best friends before he flew from America to the United Kingdom to see her multiple times.

This is her first long-distance relationship, and normally she dates people who are close to where she lives. But he was so sweet to her, and they grew so close that she thought he was worth it.

"We had genuinely lovely times, and I've never felt so cared about and loved. He integrated with my family in a way I've never let anyone else. I usually have a really good judge of character and felt I could trust him," she explained.

"I knew he was still living with his ex (not technically divorced yet), which I was okay with because I thought she was just waiting to find somewhere new to live after they broke up."

"Yesterday he called me to admit that, despite not being a couple, they are still having a child together that is due NEXT WEEK. That he won't be able to visit me again much because of dad duties. He claimed that he didn't tell me because 'I didn't ask' or it 'kept being a bad time.'"

She absolutely flipped out and called him names, which is so unlike her, because she's normally so nice she's a doormat. She told him he was a liar and deceitful.

She's upset it got to that point, as she's never acted like that before in her life, but she was beside herself that he hid the fact that he's having a baby in a week.

She's doubtful that his wife is truly his ex, and she would love to tell this woman what's going on, but she's not sure how she can go about contacting her.

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white coat

She's completely disgusted and left wondering if she has a right to be so furious.

Ugh, I think he's been cheating on his wife with her, which is convenient because she doesn't even live in the same country as him, so she had no way of knowing or checking into that.

And if we do the math on the baby, they were conceived like an entire month before this man even came into her life. Fishy, fishy. Since she originally met this guy online, I'm sure she can use some clues to piece together who his wife is so she can reach out to her.

What do you think?

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