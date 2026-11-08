Being recorded without your consent while hooking up with someone has to be one of the most horrifying things that can happen. So what would you do if that happened to you?

This woman went on a second date with a guy this week after connecting with him on a dating app, and he seemed truly wonderful. They had an excellent time on their date, and when they were finished, she invited him back to her place to hook up.

Well, in the middle of it and while her back was turned, she saw out of the corner of her eye that he was holding his phone and recording her! He didn't ask her or get permission before doing this, so she was shocked.

"I immediately confronted him and screamed at him to get out. I made him show me that he had deleted the video, but obviously I have no way of knowing what happened to it or whether there are other copies," she explained.

"I called the police, and they came to my apartment and took a report. They have since left, and I’m sitting here trying to comprehend what...just happened to me."

"I’m genuinely traumatized by this. I keep thinking about how normal the evening felt before that moment and how quickly everything changed. I trusted this person enough to invite him into my home and be intimate with him, and I never imagined I would have to worry about something like this happening."

She's not even sure how to classify this. She definitely didn't want him to record her, and she doesn't understand how a man could even think that secretly doing this is acceptable.

This couldn't have happened at a worse time, because she's burnt out and struggling at work. She isn't sure how to begin confiding in anyone about this.

She is planning on speaking to her therapist, but she's bewildered. How is she supposed to tell her loved ones about being recorded without giving them all of the awful details?

Olena Tkachenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a beige dress

How can she alleviate her concerns about whether another recording exists and is in this man's possession?

"I don’t need anyone to tell me what I should have done differently. I did nothing wrong by trusting someone I was dating. I just genuinely don’t know what to do with all of this right now," she continued.

Ugh, this made my stomach drop because this man is despicable. Trusting someone and opening your home to a date is entirely normal human behavior, so she can't blame herself, because there was no way to see this coming.

Calling the police on this guy was the best way to try to protect herself, and she should additionally report him to the dating app she met him on so he hopefully will have less access to unsuspecting women. But hopefully, the police can deal with him, and he will never do something like that again.

As far as opening up about being violated like this, she should confide in her therapist for now and not say anything to her loved ones so she has less to worry about and can work through this in a safe, nonjudgmental space.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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