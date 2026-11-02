Cats are known to hate water. The second it comes near their fur, they will fight tooth and claw to get away from it. One reason cats might not like water is that it weighs them down. When their fur gets soaked, it's like carrying around a heavy wet blanket. That's got to be uncomfortable.

Their evolutionary history may also play a role. Domestic cats descended from animals that lived in relatively dry environments, so they are not necessarily accustomed to bodies of water. So, as a general rule, cats and water are not a match made in heaven.

But there are always some exceptions to the rule. TikToker Makayla (@balletblondie) got her black cat from Craigslist, and some days, she wonders if the cat is even real because of how unbothered he is.

Unlike most cats, he has no fear of water. In fact, he fully embraces it. He showers with Makayla every single day. It's a crucial part of their daily routine.

In a video, Makayla gets in the shower with the water running to show just how okay her cat is with getting wet. He did not react when the water touched him and was content to stay in Makayla's arms. And she really put his patience to the test.

Even when Makayla grabbed his tail and put it under the water, he remained calm. There was no dramatic escape attempt, angry scratching, or frantic meowing.

He never seems to be ready for shower time to end either. He got sad when Makayla finally turned the shower off. The funniest part is that he always gets the zoomies after he showers. Apparently, the proper way to celebrate a relaxing shower is to sprint around the house like a toddler on a sugar high.

According to Purina, certain cat breeds don't just tolerate water. They actually enjoy splashing around in it. These breeds include Abyssinian, Maine Coon, and Turkish Van.

It's unclear what breed Makayla's Craigslist cat is, but perhaps he falls somewhere under one of these categories. Many TikTok users were fascinated by the unusual feline.

rasa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat - pictured above is a white cat

"My cat watches me in the shower but will not come in," commented one user.

"He looks like he forms thoughts every three to five business days," joked another.

"I swear it's a black cat thing. Mine is also so chill," stated a third.

"My human child doesn't tolerate showers that well," added someone else.

While most cats continue to treat water like their mortal enemy, it's looking like Makayla's cat won't be giving up daily showers anytime soon. Shower time is just another opportunity to spend time with his favorite person. Honestly, his commitment to the routine is impressive. He must be the cleanest cat ever!

You can view the video on TikTok here.