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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 04, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you spent your hard-earned money on your mother-in-law, only to have her complain to her friends about you being cheap, would you stop helping her?

This woman's mother-in-law had a hip replacement last year and still struggles to walk. Her mother-in-law's house is 10 minutes from hers, and because her mother-in-law's not a big driver, she began grabbing groceries for her every single week on her way back from work.

"I do her whole list and put everything away in her kitchen. I pay for it myself because she’s on a fixed income and we can afford it. It runs about $150 a week, depending on what she needs that week," she explained.

"Last Sunday my SIL had people over for dinner and one of MIL's friends from church was there. She was saying how nice it is that I pick up the groceries every week, and then, out of nowhere, she just laughed and goes, 'Oh, but Linda told us you always get her the store brand, though; she really misses her Boar's Head.'"

"MIL was sitting right there across the table and didn’t say a word. I waited until we got in the car and asked my husband if he knew his mom had been saying that. He said she probably didn’t mean it like that and I should just let it go. That’s what he always says."

Later that evening, she texted her mother-in-law that she knows she's been complaining to her friends at church about how cheap she is with the groceries.

Her mother-in-law defended herself and said she wasn't trying to be offensive; people simply question her about the groceries, knowing she's unable to shop on her own.

She's literally spent more than $7,000 of her own money on her mother-in-law's groceries in the last year, only to have her go around telling everyone in town that she's a cheapskate.

"I want to tell her I’m done, and she can figure out delivery or ask her daughter to start helping since nobody else has stepped up," she continued.

a woman grocery shopping Drazen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman grocery shopping

"My husband hasn’t once offered to do a...thing about it, and he thinks I’m blowing it out of proportion."

Wow, her mother-in-law is a spoiled, ungrateful brat. She unquestionably shouldn't buy her mother-in-law groceries anymore or do a single thing to help her out.

She can let her husband or sister-in-law figure this one out alone.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 04, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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