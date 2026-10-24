If you were consistently dating someone who then decided to update their profile on a dating app with new photos after you hooked up with them, would it make you feel bad?

This woman has been seeing a guy for the last three months after meeting him on a dating app. They have been on plenty of dates; so many she's honestly lost track of the number.

They have also slept together and had sleepovers. A few weeks ago, he got a new job, and then out of the blue, he was busy all of the time.

"Barely has time to see me. Never really texted me much, but hasn’t texted in almost a week. I started to get insecure about it this last week and checked his profile and saw he updated it with pictures he took 2 weeks ago," she explained.

"I'm a bit torn because it lines up with when he started to get so busy, and [I] think maybe it's a sign to move on. We are technically non-exclusive and just in a talking stage and haven't set that it's actually anything either, but I definitely had thought it was going that direction."

"Potentially foolishly. We said recently that we really like each other and enjoy seeing each other, but it wouldn’t be the first time that was said where it wasn’t exactly true."

She's left wondering if she's allowed to give up hope and stop talking to this guy. She has no idea why he would be updating his profile on a dating app and no longer asking her out on dates, unless he's no longer interested.

She really likes him and was going to ask him to be in a committed relationship with her before this all went down. She's curious if there's a valid reason why he would back off so hard and be active on a dating app.

"...But now I just don't think that there's any hope for it going anywhere if he's updating his Tinder despite 'being so busy,'" she concluded.

pliekhova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with peacock feather earrings

I'm sorry to say it, but if he has time to put new photos on his dating profile but doesn't text her, he's not into her anymore. He's moving on.

Also, I think if someone doesn't ask you to be in a committed relationship after going on countless dates within the span of a few months, they're not looking for something serious.

She should block him and get back out there. Time to update her own dating profile!

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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