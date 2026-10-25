If your spouse knew you were getting evicted along with your kids, but decided not to tell you about it and was cool with making you all homeless, how would you feel?

This 36-year-old woman is a stay-at-home mom, and her 37-year-old husband has been completely in charge of their finances. But two days ago, she got a weird email from their landlord saying they're giving them an eviction fee.

She opened up the account, which stated that her husband has been late paying their rent for 22 days. Because of that, their landlord is evicting them, and she doesn't blame their landlord for moving ahead with the process.

"I ask my husband about this, and he blames me, saying I knew he didn’t get paid more at his job and if I really cared, I would’ve been more proactive and been checking the rent portal," she explained.

On Thursday, she and her husband have to appear in court, and she's worried. She's already gone through everything her kids own to see what they can donate, keep, or throw away in preparation for moving out.

"I’m not even stressed or angry about this situation because my husband lacks accountability...and is financially irresponsible. He could have told me he was going to be behind this month, and I would’ve done gigs or something in order to not be in this position, but he chose to hide the truth until it couldn’t be hidden anymore," she added.

"We live in Louisiana (because God told us to come here, but that’s another story) and have no friends or family here, so we would have to go back to Florida. I will be taking our kids to my mom’s house while my husband fends for himself."

"Am I wrong? I feel guilty that most likely he will have to live in his car, but I have to think about my kids first. I was going to leave him after Easter this year, but we found out his mom was in an accident and later died, so I decided to stick around because he needed me in that tough moment, but now I feel like this eviction is my get-out-of-jail-free card."

Her husband does not talk to his family and has no friends, so she feels bad about abandoning him when he's at his lowest. Her husband has no idea she's leaving him, and she's not going to say anything until she's safely in Florida, as he will melt down.



afefelov68 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with sunglasses on her head

This is definitely her sign to take the kids and get out of there, and I agree that she should keep quiet until she reaches Florida. Her husband sounds like a real winner.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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