Back in 2007, 16-year-old Erin Caffey was described as a pretty, polite blonde who earned the titles of "best fun-loving person" and "most likely to succeed" at her youth camp she attended.

She was homeschooled, sang in her church choir, and was a well-liked teen who didn't show any signs of being a danger to anyone around her.

Erin started a job at Sonic that year, where she met 18-year-old Charlie Wilkinson, a hot-tempered bad boy in his senior year of high school.

It wasn't long before they started dating, and Charlie presented her with a promise ring, which had been his grandma's. Charlie wasn't shy about intending to one day marry Erin, but her parents were worried about the breakneck speed at which the young couple was moving.

Erin's mom, Penny, wanted Erin to return the ring when she caught sight of it. Erin's dad, Terry, later expressed that something was off about Charlie, and his gut instinct was sadly correct.

As Erin's grades began to go downhill and her parents found questionable content on Charlie's MySpace page, her mom and dad said she was no longer allowed to date Charlie. They wanted Erin to break up with Charlie, but instead, Erin chose her boyfriend over her family.

Next, Erin started to tell her friends that she wanted to kill her mom and dad because that was how she could keep dating Charlie. Nobody thought that she was serious.

On March 1st, 2008, Charlie walked into the house of Erin's family, along with Charles Waid, his friend. Erin's parents and younger brothers, 13-year-old Matthew and 8-year-old Tyler, were fast asleep when Charlie and Charles went on a killing spree before setting the house on fire.

Erin and Charles's girlfriend, Bobbi, sat outside in a car while all of that went down. Erin reportedly told the guys, "do what you gotta do," after they said her little brothers had to die in order for there to be no witnesses.

Rains County Sheriff's Office - pictured above is 16-year-old Erin in her mugshot

They hadn't planned on anyone surviving, but Erin's dad, Terry, managed to crawl to a neighbor's house after being shot five times and watching his wife, who lay in bed beside him, take her very last breath. It took an entire hour for Terry to get to his neighbor.

When the carnage was over, Charlie and Charles took the valuables out of the house. Charlie additionally promised to pay Charles $2,000 for his role in the murders.

Terry recalled seeing Charlie try to take his life, which he later told authorities when he was in the hospital. He knew Charlie came to kill them as revenge for making him and Erin break up.

As for Erin? Well, she celebrated the loss of her loved ones by hooking up with her boyfriend in his trailer, where he lived.

Authorities got a hold of her, hiding under a bunch of clothes, and she lied, saying she was kidnapped and drugged, so she had no recollection of what happened.

But after Charlie and Charles were interviewed, they gave a very different version of events: Erin was the mastermind behind the murders of her family members.

As soon as Charlie figured out that a witness survived and could identify him, he spilled everything. He claimed he just wanted to run away with Erin, but Erin insisted on wiping her family out.

Since Charlie loved Erin with all of his heart, he was ready to do her bidding. It later came out that Erin's old boyfriend, Michael Washburn, said she asked him to help her kill her family earlier, but he didn't suspect that she meant it.

Erin ultimately pleaded guilty to capital murder and was handed two life sentences, plus 25 years on top of that. Due to her being a minor, prosecutors didn't seek the death penalty for her. When Erin is 59, she will be eligible for parole.

Charlie and Charles were given life with no parole. As for Bobbi, who drove the getaway car, she was given 40 years but will be up for parole after serving half of her sentence.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in a 2016 interview for his show Killer Women, Erin admitted that she made some horrible choices and revealed her motives behind the murders.

“I was shocked, angry, and hurt; this was the guy (Charlie) I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with, and he loved me; we were going to get married,” she said.