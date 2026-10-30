Bree (@legallypretty on TikTok) says she has absolutely no sympathy for parents who can't get it together for their kids, considering the ordeal her grandma survived.

Bree's grandma gave birth to her mom at the age of 12, and celebrated her 13th birthday a month later. By the time Bree's grandma was 15, she welcomed a baby boy into the world; Bree's uncle.

"She had no idea how she was getting these babies. I know it's hard to believe, but this was back in the day. She genuinely did not know how she was having these babies," Bree explained in her video.

"She got told that she got babies from rubbing on a tree too hard. So when she got that second baby, she was like, I wasn't around no trees, what's going on?"

"Anyway, she's kicked out of her home at this point, left to fend for herself with two kids, with a sixth-grade education, and she has just now understood how she even got these kids."

Bree's grandma ended up getting married and had three more children with her husband. Her grandma had five kids in total. None of them ever ended up in jail; they all got high school diplomas, and they all went to college.

Bree says they're respectful, they're sweet, they're full of compassion and generosity. They're just amazing people, because of her grandma and who she managed to be to them as a mom, despite taking on the role of a parent when she was just a kid.

"They are these people because this 13-year-old little girl said I would die before I would let anyone take my children away from me, as she was a child herself," Bree added.

Bree is proud that her grandma figured everything out on her own, and she says that is why she will never feel bad for parents these days who have more resources available to them, yet can't manage to do a decent job raising their kids.

KAMPUS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a mom holding the hands of her children

She has no sympathy for awful parents who have so much help, yet can't get out of their own way. Bree urged people to stop having kids if they aren't interested in doing a good job as parents.

"You are so blessed. My mom was 13 with her first child, and by 18 years she had 5 kids. Unfortunately, my life and my siblings were not like yours. Your grandma was one of a kind," one person commented on Bree's video.

"My great-grandmother had my grandmother at 14. FOURTEEN. My grandma had my dad’s sister at around 18. My dad had me at 18. I’m 23 without any babies yet. I’ve seen what GENERATIONS of teen pregnancy can do to a family on both sides. I’m glad your grandmother got to accomplish so much with her babies," someone else said.

"I teach sixth graders, so this hits home. I can’t imagine any of my students becoming parents. That breaks me. And to be more mature than an adult!!!" a third person exclaimed.

"My daughter's granny had her first at 12…she said she didn’t even know she was pregnant," a fourth person shared.

You can see the video on TikTok here.