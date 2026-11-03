Scarlet (@chronicallygirl on TikTok) got her grandma kicked out of her family after they went on a little road trip to Miami with just the two of them.

Now, Scarlet's grandma, her mom's mom, always hated her. Her grandma never wanted children and constantly told Scarlet's mom about that, who then passed on that misery to Scarlet.

When Scarlet's mom had her brother, her grandma was surprisingly overjoyed, as she had wanted a boy, but only gave birth to Scarlet's mom.

As Scarlet got older, it became more and more apparent to everyone that Scarlet's grandma hated her guts. Scarlet's mom threatened to cut her grandma off unless she was nicer to Scarlet.

Scarlet's grandma didn't want to be banned from seeing her grandson, so she tried to fix it. When Scarlet was 12, her grandma invited her to go on vacation with her in her motorhome.

It was just the two of them headed off to Miami from Massachusetts, and Scarlet's grandma said it would be a great bonding trip. Scarlet was thrilled to finally get the chance to develop a relationship with her grandma.

As soon as they drove away from home, Scarlet's grandma called her names, said she wasn't allowed to pick any music, and had to be quiet.

There was a list of rules Scarlet was handed. Scarlet wasn't allowed to touch anything because her grandma didn't trust banks and had wads of cash shoved everywhere.

Scarlet's grandma was divorced and always had a new man. Scarlet's grandma said that in each state they were crossing, she had a date to go on, so Scarlet had to stay in the motorhome alone.

Bryan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a foggy gas station at night

Every time Scarlet's grandma addressed her, she called her names, which is pretty much what her mom did, so she wasn't about to call home and ask to come back.

On one of their first nights on the road, Scarlet's grandma parked the motorhome and went off on a date. When she returned, she got mad at Scarlet for using the bathroom and told her she could only use gas station bathrooms; otherwise, she would have to empty the tank.

As they crawled closer to Florida, they hung out on some beaches, and Scarlet wanted sunscreen because she was pale, but her grandma said she didn't need any.

"Of course, I ended up with horrifying burns all over my body. I don't know the degree it was, but there was blistering and bubbling. It was awful," Scarlet explained in her video.

"She goes on and on about how dramatic I am and how my skin is just as dramatic as me...so my poor little burned body could barely sleep because of the blisters."

Scarlet stuck to the sheets and cried. She then asked to go to the bathroom, so her grandma said she had to hold it until they got to a gas station.

It was late at night, and when they reached the closest gas station, her grandma told her to get out and go by herself. It was pitch black outside, and Scarlet was afraid to go ask the random man behind the counter for the key, but she did it.

Coated in blisters, Scarlet was humiliated. She trudged through the dark to the bathroom, and when she came back out, the motorhome had disappeared.

Her cellphone was in the motorhome, and she screamed, cried, and burst into tears as she realized her grandma had ditched her.

The man behind the counter let her use his phone, so she called her mom back home to say her grandma had abandoned her at the gas station.

Scarlet's mom was shocked and didn't want anyone else treating her like garbage. Scarlet's mom said she was hanging up to call her grandma.

When Scarlet's mom called her back at the gas station, she reassured her that her grandma was coming back to get her and that the trip was over. Scarlet would be put on a plane and flown home.

Scarlet's grandma was furious when she returned to the gas station. Apparently, her grandma had gone on a date and thought it was fine to leave Scarlet at the gas station for a few hours all alone.

"It's not like she dropped me off at the mall. But yeah, I guess she got some kind of booty call that she decided to message while I went into the gas station on my own and just thought that I would be fine," Scarlet added.

They drove in silence to the Miami airport. Scarlet had never been to an airport by herself before and asked her grandma to walk her through security.

As they made their way through the airport, Scarlet's grandma turned around and left her once more. And Scarlet never talked to her grandma ever again.

You can view the video on TikTok here.