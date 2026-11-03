If your spouse constantly sided with their housekeeper over you, would you eventually want to walk away from the marriage?

21 years ago, this woman's husband hired a housekeeper. His housekeeper raised his two children after their mom walked out on them.

A decade ago, she met her husband, and she moved into his house five years ago. His kids are grown up, so it's just the two of them in the house, though her husband's housekeeper lives in a cottage on the property.

Although her husband's housekeeper was kind to her when they were dating, as soon as she moved in, it was like a switch flipped.

Her husband's housekeeper refused to let her help with cooking, cleaning, and grocery shopping. She went to great lengths to get her out of the kitchen or prevent her from making meals. And it got worse from there.

"I began seeing social media pics of her wearing my accessories and sometimes clothes. The first time I caught on to this, I was aghast!" she exclaimed.

"Not sure when she helped herself into my room and my drawers. She has used my expensive perfumes, as I have smelled them on her. Eventually, after a few months of settling in, when I tried taking control of the home and how things are done, she threw a fit."

"Many tantrums behind my back. Crying and sobbing in front of my partner. All this ALWAYS behind my back and never when I was home to witness or participate."

There are numerous incidents where her husband's housekeeper made her feel inferior to her, or like she was the real lady of the house.

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman leaning on a couch

Now, her husband's housekeeper is still rude to her, and her husband sides with this woman over her. Her husband says his housekeeper made so many sacrifices for him and his family, so he's indebted to her.

She doesn't think this is fair, as her husband has paid this woman a ton of money over the years, let her live like a queen, and gave her free rein to do as she pleased. And he laughed when she brought up this woman wearing her clothes and taking her things. He didn't put a stop to it.

She isn't worried about there being anything romantic between them, but she is upset about the relationship and wants this woman out of there.

"I feel humiliated and disrespected in my own home. [My] partner disagrees and says he can’t let her go because of how sweet and kind she is," she said.

"I asked for a separation today and stated my reasons. My reasons [have remained] firm over the last 5 years, and nothing has changed for the better."

"We have ended up in a huge fight where I am being accused of overreacting and wanting to cause a poor woman to lose her job. I am so upset right now and feel like I am done. He needs to continue making home with this woman while I take off."

She's left wondering if she's being too dramatic.

I think she's deluding herself into thinking there's nothing going on between her husband and his housekeeper. His housekeeper wearing her clothing and using her perfume makes it seem like she's the jilted wife. That alone is an enormous violation.

And her husband shouldn't feel like he owes his housekeeper, because she's an employee just doing her job. All of this is just so weird to me.

She's doing the right thing walking away from her marriage, because here her husband is, still picking his housekeeper over her.

What do you think?

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