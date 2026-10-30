A woman who goes by @naiveatbest on TikTok says you can buy a child online in Arizona, and she cites a firsthand experience involving something wild that happened to her sister and her niece.

"Did you know that it is legal to purchase a child online for as little as the cost of an airfare ticket?" @naiveatbest asked in her video.

If you're curious, recent data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows the average price of a plane ticket in America is $446, which seems a paltry price to pay for a kid.

"In Pima County, Arizona, a woman purchased a child she had never met before online, and all it took to make it legal was a notary. A notary, to be standing next to the woman who wanted custody and the biological mother," @naiveatbest continued.

"And that child was then legally given away to a family she had never met before. The biological mother is best friends with my niece. And my niece and my sister literally, this is not hyperbole, literally saved her life."

The biological mom got pregnant and moved in with @naiveatbest's sister in California. Her niece then moved to Idaho, and her sister and the biological mom went too.

They ended up living in an amazing community there, and one day, the biological mom got a new boyfriend. Six months later, the biological mom abandoned her daughter because her boyfriend said he didn't want to date someone with a mixed-race child.

There were two women ready to step up and take the biological mom's daughter and give her a loving home: @naiveatbest's sister and her niece.

"Instead of saying to my sister or my niece, ' Hey, I can't do this anymore; I don't want to do this anymore; please take my child, which they would have...she sold her," @naiveatbest added.

VolodymyrNadtochii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl on a playground

As soon as @naiveatbest's sister and niece found out the child was sold, they contacted the FBI and said the little girl had been trafficked.

They also asked for multiple welfare checks, and @naiveatbest's niece filed for custody. The woman who bought the little girl online allegedly works for the Pima County Sheriff's Office, according to @naiveatbest.

She wonders if the authorities in that state are trying to protect that woman due to her connections.

"What I do know is that there's a three-year-old child who was sold...given away, to a family, and my sister and my niece did everything they could to fight for this child; they spent thousands of dollars on a lawyer they couldn't afford," @naiveatbest said.

It also took a lot for @naiveatbest's niece and sister to find a lawyer willing to take on the case.

Two days ago, @naiveatbest's niece and sister found out that the judge ruled that they couldn't have the little girl, and the court order incorrectly stated that @naiveatbest's niece recently met the biological mother in Idaho, when they have spent decades as best friends.

Ultimately, @naiveatbest says she's telling this story because she can't believe this can happen in America.

You can view the video on TikTok here.