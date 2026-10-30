If your mom cheated on your dad while he was terminally ill, then went on to have kids with her affair partner who wound up orphaned, would you feel responsible for caring for those children?

This woman's dad spent 10 months battling terminal cancer, and her mom was cheating on him the entire time instead of being there for him in the hardest moments of his life.

One week before her dad passed away, he uncovered the affair and kicked her mom out of the house.

"I was a teenager at the time and witnessed everything. I found out a few weeks later that she was 5 months pregnant with her affair partner's child, and they had married," she explained.

"We didn't speak after my dad died because his family and I told her that her affair partner would be removed if she took him to the funeral, so she didn't come at all. They had three children together and were still married when they died in a car crash earlier this year."

"My mother's only other living family member was her mom, and she's in a nursing home, so I was contacted and asked if I would take in her three children. They were hoping for a family placement for them, and I said no."

She had no idea she was the last stop on the line before these kids were put into foster care. All of her mom's affair partner's family members had been contacted, and nobody wanted to take the children in.

She was told by the social worker that she could meet the kids and build a relationship with them, but she requested they quit reaching out to her, as she doesn't want that.

The social worker really did their best to try to get her to change her mind, but she hung up on her and ignored every further attempt made to contact her, and eventually, the social worker got the hint.

danr13 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a little girl standing on a beach

So, her mom's affair children went into foster care after she refused to take them all in.

Her mom made this mess, not her, and it wasn't her responsibility to step up for these kids at all. Also, I'm sure they would just serve as a hurtful reminder of the damage her mom did to her dad and to her as well.

Her mom destroyed their family while her dad was dying, which is unforgivable. Kids are an enormous commitment, even if they don't come attached to a sordid history, so I don't blame her for wanting to remain child-free here.

What advice do you have for her?

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