TikToker @serenity44487 works the night shift at a haunted senior living facility. One night, at around midnight, she was talking on the phone with her fiancé. All of a sudden, she heard a voice say, "Hello?" Her fiancé hadn't heard anything. Eventually, they hung up.

A couple of hours later, she received a phone call from one of the residents who asked her to bring over a cup of water. She thought the request was somewhat odd because the residents lived in condos and had their own sinks and refrigerators.

She assumed that the resident had just wanted some human interaction.

She filled a cup with water and went to the resident's room. As she was knocking on the door, a nurse passed by and told her that there was no one in that room.

She was confused because she had asked the resident for their room number over the phone multiple times. She used her key to unlock the door to see for herself.

"The room is completely empty," said @serenity44487. "There was no furniture or nothing inside of this room. This room was being remodeled."

She went back to her desk and looked up the resident in the computer system. The system listed the resident in a different room. So, she went upstairs to the other room and knocked on the door.

Nobody answered, so she used her key to open the door once again. This room was also empty.

She tried to call the resident's phone number back, but it was suddenly disconnected. She decided that she needed to take her break, so she went to clock out on an iPad in the community room.

Sergey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above are windows of a building at night

However, the screen shut off and turned pitch black. She tried turning the device on and off for five minutes, but nothing was working.

At that point, she was starting to get freaked out. Then, she realized that the full moon was out, and they were in the middle of an eclipse.

As she began walking away, she heard footsteps behind her. She slowly turned around and told whatever it was not to follow her.

"I'm not scared of ghosts," said @serenity44487. "This feels different and weird to me. I've always been able to really communicate with them. Normally, I can tell if it's a spirit. This felt so real."

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared similar stories about ghostly encounters.

"I worked at one in Maryland, and it was one of the first nursing homes on the coast, so it has been around a long time. I have so, so many stories from there. One of the creepiest was on our memory care unit. It was said if a resident saw a little boy playing with a red ball, they would pass away within 24 hours. Every time, this happened for the few years I was there," commented one user.

"I worked third shift at an assisted living facility. One night, ornaments started falling off the Christmas tree. I was out," wrote another.

You can view the video on TikTok here.