If you filed for divorce and then came to the realization that you made the biggest mistake of your life, would you have faith that you could fix it?

This 34-year-old woman is not sure if she needs to accept that it's over with her 34-year-old ex-husband, or if she still has a chance to win him back.

They spent 11 years together; 7 of those as husband and wife. As their marriage came to an end, she didn't feel like her husband understood her needs, particularly around their future and her love of traveling.

They both used to love traveling and planned to take a year to do so before starting their family. However, that desire to travel became just her dream, not theirs.

Add that to how alone she felt in a new city with her husband, who easily made friends while she struggled with her mental health, and she felt like she was losing him.

"Out of desperation and a misguided attempt to force him to see how much I was hurting, I used the threat of divorce as an emotional lever (had never done that)," she explained.

"We separated a year ago. In that time, we actually saw each other and talked about reconciliation and tried to find a way back multiple times, but because I was still so deeply hurt and felt unheard, I ended up pulling the final trigger on the divorce."

They surprisingly remained friends as the divorce dragged on, and it was made official three months ago. As soon as they separated, she spent her time traveling, but her now ex-husband was always on her mind.

The distance between them helped her come to realize that she had been wrong to divorce the man she loved so much. She never hooked up with another guy while they were separated; she was all in on focusing on growing.

farec - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting at a table

She then made the choice to return to the city where they lived and work on developing a better connection with her ex-husband.

"I knew it would take time to rebuild the trust I had broken, but I truly believed we could work through it together. It was only after I made this commitment and returned that I found out he had recently connected with a woman who lives in Argentina," she said.

"They have never met in person and have only talked online. He is currently scheduled to fly halfway across the world to meet her in person next week."

She's been living with her ex-husband while looking for her own place. They have shared a lot of special moments with one another that have led her to believe they can fix things between them.

But then, there have been some times that have made her think it's no longer possible. She's feeling pretty conflicted about whether or not reconciling will actually happen.

"On one hand, he acts incredibly loving, stays close to me, and initiates moments of deep emotional intimacy. We cuddle on the couch, share intimate moments, slow dance, hug for long periods of time, and look into each other’s eyes like we used to," she added.

"He recently held me and admitted that he can feel himself slowly letting me back in, and that he feels like he has to force a stop to it to protect his heart. But then his logic snaps back. He tells me the trust is gone and that we need a total clean break."

"I know my actions hurt him; I know I was selfish and chose me over us, and that is a regret I’ll have to live with. I take full, unconditional accountability for the instability of my past choices. His words are telling me it's over and that he has to listen to his mind, but his actions and his deep closeness tell me his heart is still with me."

She believes her ex-husband is scared to let her back in. She's left wondering if she's insane for thinking it's possible to reconcile. She loves her ex-husband with all of her heart and can admit she made the biggest mistake of her life by divorcing him.

Her ex-husband is still being so nice to her, which speaks volumes about his character, while I just view her as selfish and potentially envious of his ability to move on.

I don't think she should stop his trip to Argentina. She should be supportive and let him see if this woman is what he's looking for. If she is, well, she has nobody to blame but herself, and she will have to learn how to live with the choices that she made. That's all there is to it.

This is a good lesson in how hurtful your words can be and to never bring up a divorce unless you're fine with doing serious damage to your spouse. She said it herself; she threatened him with a divorce, and she got what she wanted.

I really don't have any sympathy for her. She was so incredibly self-centered, and I really do feel like she only wants her ex-husband back now that another woman wants him. Poor guy. I hope that woman in Argentina is everything he's ever dreamed of so he can move on.

What do you think?

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