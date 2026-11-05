If you found out that your spouse cheated on you and one of your children was their affair child, how would you feel?

This 33-year-old man found out five months ago that his 32-year-old wife has been cheating on him with his 33-year-old best friend. The affair went on for two entire years, and the worst part for him is that both of his kids aren't his.

While his 3-year-old son was fathered by him, it turns out that his 1-year-old daughter is not his child; she's his best friend's. This has shattered him to uncover, on top of his wife's infidelity.

"We've separated now but not divorced. At first I was furious, but lately the anger has faded, and I'm just lost. I keep replaying everything: how he was my best man, how I trusted him with everything, how they both lied to my face for years while I built a life with them," he explained.

"It eats at me that he went home to his own wife/family every night after betraying mine."

What's even worse is that his wife acts like a two-year-long affair and an affair child are not that big of a deal. She claims the affair didn't mean anything to her; it just simply happened.

His wife keeps asking him to come home, and he's hurt that she can't understand that she wrecked their family with what she did. She ruined everything for him.

As for his daughter, he loves her, and the first time she called him her dad, he sobbed; his heart was so full. He invested an entire year of his life raising her.

Whenever he sees her now, he thinks about how his wife betrayed him. He feels like a bad person for struggling with the weight of that.

rigg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl looking shocked

"I'm not planning to date again. I just want to focus on myself, heal, and keep my circle small just close family for now. But I honestly don't know what to do next or how to work through any of this," he continued.

"How do I move past the deepest betrayal of my life? How do I handle loving that little girl while carrying what feels like a I can't every time I think about where she came from?"

Well, he needs to hurry up and file for divorce. He should not give his wife a second chance, because she doesn't deserve one. And as sad as it is to say, it's just him and his son now. He shouldn't worry about his wife's affair child, as that's not his problem.

What advice do you have for him?

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