Alana's (@beaumontblog on TikTok) son Donovan came to live with her when he was 10, and two years later, she adopted him out of foster care. Three years ago, Alana broke up with her ex-boyfriend, whom Donovan was extremely close to.

Alana had to sit Donovan down and tell him that they were breaking up, which Donovan didn't take well. Donovan was very upset, but Alana said she was happy to still let him have a relationship with her ex.

Alana kept that promise to her son, and she went on to date and then marry another man named Glenn. Alana allowed her ex to come over to her house while she and Glenn were there so that he could spend time with Donovan.

"The night that this happened, that man was there, and he had said something that got under Glenn's skin, and we immediately started arguing about it," Alana explained in her video.

"So we went outside, we were arguing; whenever I argue, I yell. That's just who I am, I'm a loud person, I feel like I have to get my point across, so I yell."

Half an hour earlier, Donovan had taken the medication that helps him relax, calm down, and go to sleep. Donovan was released from the psych ward days earlier and had been prescribed the pills there.

Alana figured that Donovan was asleep, but then she saw him coming down the stairs, so she asked him what he was up to. Donovan addressed the argument the adults were having, and Alana told him everything was fine, so he should go back into the house.

Alana realized Donovan had a gun, and he pulled it out and shot the ground. Alana tried to take the weapon from Donovan, who shot it again.

The bullet struck Glenn in the knee, and Donovan ran back inside, where he threw the gun on Alana's bed. Five minutes later, the cops arrived at her house.

finwal89 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen boy looking at a river

Glenn didn't want Donovan to be charged, so he instructed Alana to tell the cops that he was cleaning the gun and that it had just misfired.

After the cops arrived, Alana stuck to that story, but Donovan walked out of the house, said he shot Glenn, and insisted he would do it again.

The cops took them all in for questioning; Donovan was put on probation for three years after being charged with aggravated assault. The court thought that Donovan wasn't feeling quite himself because of the medication.

Ultimately, Donovan had found the gun at the bottom of Alana's drawer, and she had kept it hidden. Donovan had been looking for his phone earlier, which Alana took when he was grounded, and he found the weapon.

"What do you mean I was dating a man my teenager didn't approve of, and he wanted me to be with my ex-boyfriend, and he [shot him]? And yeah, that's how my teenager shot my husband," Alana concluded.

Alana had never seen Donovan act like that prior to the incident, and she's convinced her ex put it in his head to shoot Glenn. Glenn tried to rebuild a bond with Donovan, who refused to do that.

Alana revealed that Donovan lived with them for another seven months, but then had an aggressive incident with her 3-year-old, so he moved in with one of his family members.

You can view the video on TikTok here.