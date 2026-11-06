17-year-old Laura Ann Aime was last seen leaving a Halloween party alone near midnight on October 31, 1974, in Lehi, Utah. Witnesses later said that she wanted to go buy a few things from a convenience store.

Laura grew up on a farm and loved horses as well as barrel racing. She had blue eyes and blonde hair. She was a sweetheart who was passionate about caring for animals. She enjoyed hunting with her dad and helping out with her siblings.

Two months after Laura vanished, her remains were found on November 27th. Two college kids were hiking in American Fork Canyon when they came across her body several feet from the highway.

"Her body was observed to be bound, severely beaten, and with no clothing. Deputies also discovered that a nylon stocking was utilized to strangle Aime and ultimately a major contributor to her death," the Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

An autopsy concluded that Laura had a skull fracture and multiple brain contusions. The only thing she had on was a necklace, and she had been covered with mud, twigs, and leaves.

Her dad identified her because of a scar she had gotten after being thrown from a horse.

"Prior investigations support that Laura’s body was recently placed in relation to its discovery, suggesting that Laura was kept alive for several days or more after her abduction," the Utah County Sheriff's Office went on to say.

"Case evidence similarities indicated that the manner of abuse and the likely cause of death was comparable to the modus operandi of Theodore 'Ted' Bundy (Bundy)."

Ted Bundy was a serial killer who confessed to 30 murders, though authorities suspect the number of victims he had was much higher, and could even be close to (or surpass) 100.

Utah County Sheriff's Office - pictured above is Laura

He was executed on January 24th, 1989, and what's interesting is that leading up to his death, he did say he was responsible for the disappearance and death of Laura.

He refused to give more information, and since there was not enough evidence to tie him to Laura, her case remained open for over 50 years.

Laura's niece, Taura Stucki, revealed to The Sun that a private investigator reached out to her with proof he had gathered about Laura, pointing to Ted Bundy speaking to her at school.

"It seems that Ted Bundy actually stalked my aunt a few times before actually killing her. He approached her multiple times," Taura explained.

“These kids were throwing leaves down her shirt. He came up to her and put his arm around her and was like, ‘Leave my girlfriend alone.’ [Laura] looked at him and was like, ‘I’m not your girlfriend.’"

Last year, around the 51st anniversary of Laura’s disappearance, her case and other ones that had grown cold were reviewed. DNA testing was performed and proved that DNA belonging to Ted Bundy was found on Laura's body.

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith declared that if the serial killer were still alive, prosecutors unquestionably would have pursued the death penalty for what he did to Laura.

At the time, Ted Bundy was enrolled at the University of Utah, where he was studying law, and he lived in Salt Lake City, 30 miles from Laura's hometown.

"Laura is remembered by her family and friends to be a tall, beautiful, outgoing free spirit who enjoyed outdoor activities and shared a passion for riding horses, hunting, and caring for her several siblings," the Utah County Sheriff's Office added.

"Her family said that Laura was one who found joy in everything she did, making the most of her time with her family. Laura’s younger siblings told stories of her abundant compassion and warmth for her family."

"An example is when Laura spent personal funds to buy candy for her brother and sisters because she enjoyed watching the happiness in the eyes of her siblings getting something sweet."