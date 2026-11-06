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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Young love has a way of making even the most sensible people throw common sense out the window. So if you had to witness that when it came to your own child, would you want to intervene?

This 47-year-old woman has a 21-year-old daughter who shocked everyone by eloping in Vegas and getting married to her 21-year-old boyfriend recently.

She's best friends with this boy's mom and has known him since he was born. While her daughter's boyfriend-turned-husband is kind and loves her daughter, she feels blindsided by them tying the knot.

"They’ve been together since they were sixteen and went on a road trip together, which is how they ended up in Vegas and eloping," she explained.

"I know from my own experience (I married my daughter's father at 18 after only knowing him for 2 months) that the man you marry is NOT the man you divorce and that while you may think getting married young is a good idea, it is really better to wait."

Her current husband, who is her daughter's stepdad, is a lawyer, and as soon as he found out about the marriage, he said her daughter really needed to get a postnup in order to protect all of her assets.

Her daughter's dad has an enormous amount of money set aside for her in a trust fund, which she will be able to touch in four years.

She doesn't want to believe that her daughter's husband would try to steal any of her money, but she says you can never be too safe.

Now, her daughter doesn't have a great relationship with her dad, and this is why she thinks she might have been too dramatic in what she did to try to help.

a couple eloping in the desert beautiful-photo.de - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple eloping in the desert

"I told her that she had to get a postnup, and she said she wouldn’t, as she was an adult and could make her own decisions. I thought she was being naive, so I called her father, a decision I knew would lead to a massive argument between everyone involved," she continued.

"Her father absolutely hit the roof and told her that he wouldn’t let her have her trust fund if she didn’t get a postnup. He also didn’t know that she got married, so he was upset about that too."

"My daughter hasn’t spoken to me since, and her mother-in-law told me that I massively overreacted and should have waited before going for the nuclear option."

Ok, her daughter is super young, and her marriage very well could be a mistake, but everybody has to make their own mistakes in life.

While I get that she's disappointed, it's not like her daughter is reliving her mistake and running off with a guy she barely knows. She should have waited and let her daughter tell her dad about her marriage.

At the end of the day, it's his money, and he can do whatever he wants with it, but it was wrong of her to go tattling to him about all of this.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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