A woman who goes by @bossdon_k777 on TikTok was actually switched at birth and miraculously ended up being raised by her biological mom.

So, after she was born in a hospital, she accidentally got handed to the couple she doesn't have a biological connection to. The woman who raised @bossdon_k777 ended up abandoning @bossdon_k777 and her siblings.

So that means her sister's biological mom walked out on them. Her dad (who, again, is not her real dad; he's the dad she got switched with) later on met her biological mom.

Her dad then married her mom and took her other child in. And then, when @bossdon_k777 was 20, she discovered the truth: that she had been switched at birth.

"The whole time, they never knew that was my actual mom. It wasn't until I became an adult that we ended up finding this out and stuff like that," @bossdon_k777 explained in her video.

"It's just crazy because the whole time I really did just grow up with my biological mom...but she thought she was my stepmom at the time or whatever."

"I don't know, it's just crazy, and sometimes I don't really believe that they didn't know because she came into my life when I was like seven, eight years old..."

It was difficult for @bossdon_k777 to come to terms with the truth, because it's pretty shocking. And the child @bossdon_k777 got switched with grew up alongside her as well, because that was the child her biological mom came into the picture with when she met her dad.

In the end, it all worked out, @bossdon_k777 says.

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a woman in the hospital with her newborn baby

Someone in the comments asked, "So you and your stepsister had the same birthday, and you guys just thought it was a coincidence for years?"

"Yeah, I mean, who's first thought is thinking they were switched at birth? My best friend also shares the same [birthday] as us, so it just felt coincidental, but it’s eventually what led to the discovery," @bossdon_k777 clarified.

You can view the video on TikTok here.