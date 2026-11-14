We love to believe that showing up as a rock-solid partner guarantees at least a baseline of basic respect in return, yet some people still manage to treat that kind of unconditional loyalty like a free pass to do whatever they want behind closed doors.

This 34-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife got married three years ago, and they spent eight years together in total. He did everything he could to build a bright future with her.

He was hardworking, supportive, loyal, committed, and responsible with his money. He tried his hardest to be a wonderful husband to his wife. He treated her like gold and never even thought about other women.

But one day, he found out that his wife cheated on him, got pregnant by her affair partner, and secretly terminated the pregnancy. He found the documents related to the termination in his wife's car before she confessed to her affair.

"She initially seemed emotional about losing me, said I was a good husband, and that she might never find someone like me again. At one point, she even wanted to reconsider the separation. However, she had already been involved with another man," he explained.

"We've now signed the mutual divorce paperwork and agreements regarding our property and finances. The divorce proceedings are moving forward. My current decision is to go completely no contact."

"I don't want to meet her, communicate with her, or have any further involvement in her life. She asked me how I could just throw away eight years and never see or communicate with her again."

The real stumbling block for him is comprehending how his wife could be so careless, especially when he poured so much of himself into being an amazing husband.

And he's not making this up in his head: his wife's friends and her dad say she was a fool to cheat on him because he is a great man.

zvkate - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a pink coat

So, here he is, pressing on and trying to rebuild after his marriage came undone. He can't quit thinking about whether his wife will be remorseful one day for losing him, and whether she has the ability to self-reflect in time.

Wow, is his wife evil, and it's insane that she's trying to spin this and make him the bad guy because of her poor choices! She's probably getting an earful from her loved ones, who can't believe she dared to cheat on him in the first place, and that's her motivation here.

Oh, and he didn't throw away their marriage; she did. There is no reason for him to stay in touch with her, let alone see her in person.

What advice do you have for him?

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