Rachel Ann (@raeannsav on TikTok) is the ultimate girl's girl for jumping in to help a stranger online catch her cheating husband in the act. Rachel Ann originally received a message from this woman on Facebook.

The woman stated that she knew they were strangers, but she noticed that Rachel Ann had been commenting in a specific community group about where she lives.

The woman went on to say she was convinced that her husband was cheating on her with a girl in Rachel Ann's neighborhood. She asked Rachel Ann to drive by her neighbors and look for her husband's car.

Wanting to help out, Rachel Ann hopped in her car and accepted the mission. Talk about boots-on-the-ground investigative work!

The first night she drove around town, she didn't spot the husband's car, so she relayed that to the woman.

Rachel Ann was thorough and even looked in the overflow parking lot and at the local gas station. But later on in the evening, she did catch sight of the husband's car!

"They had two small kids together, and he, like, they had just moved here or something, and, like, he was cheating on her with this girl...he claimed he was staying at a buddy's house," Rachel Ann explained in her video.

"It was not a buddy's house. Y'all, it ended up being, like, he ended up proposing to the girl he was cheating on her with..."

Rachel Ann detailed that she managed to take photos as evidence of the husband's car parked at his mistress's house, which she sent to the woman.

Marko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman driving her car

Several weeks after that, the woman actually ran into the mistress behind the wheel of her husband's car.

To this day, Rachel Ann still sees the husband driving around the neighborhood with his mistress. And the woman with the cheating husband sweetly sent Rachel Ann money for gas.

What I found shocking is that this woman came across Rachel's video and confirmed in the comments that she dumped her cheating husband and filed for divorce.

And speaking of the comments, many women shared how they were ready to ride around their own zip codes to help catch cheaters!

"A girl in the 'Are We Dating The Same Guy' group said she needed someone to drive by her house to see what cars were there because she was out of town. Her dude wouldn’t answer the phone. I never got in my Jeep so fast. I caught him walking his side chick out to her car. [The] man was so confused [about] how she got the picture," one woman shared.

"I did this with my newborn baby and my husband for my friend and caught him with someone at his house. This was before iPhone times, so I only had [bad] flip phone photos. She unfortunately stayed with him, which ruined our friendship. She’s divorced now, though," someone else said.

You can view the video on TikTok here.