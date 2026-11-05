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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your former spouse expected you to keep on paying them alimony because their new partner simply didn't want to help contribute to their household, what would you do?

This man went through a divorce three years ago, and he shares three kids with his ex-wife. Following their split, he and his ex-wife have turned into great co-parents, and they hardly fight.

He has been paying his ex-wife alimony and child support every month, but in December, he will no longer be obligated to give her money for alimony. This means she's going to be receiving $900 less on a monthly basis.

"For context, I completely understand that she’s relied on both child support and alimony to help provide for our children. She’s the primary custodial parent because I’m active-duty military and stationed in a different state," he explained.

"I recognize the additional responsibilities that come with being the primary parent, and I don’t take that lightly. Where we’re disagreeing is that she wants me to voluntarily continue paying an additional $900 per month once alimony ends. Essentially, she wants me to make up the difference so her monthly income remains the same."

"Now, here’s where things get a little complicated. My ex recently had her boyfriend move in with her. We’ve met a few times, and our relationship is cordial. There’s no animosity between us, and we’ve both moved on with our lives."

He isn't mad that she's found another man, but his ex-wife told him that her boyfriend doesn't pay for any of the bills at home since he doesn't think he's obligated to.

He's having a hard time understanding this, because his ex-wife's boyfriend is living in her house and benefiting from being there, so he thinks he should have to contribute financially to the household.

His ex-wife expects him to keep giving her that $900 a month in alimony instead of making her boyfriend step up and pull his weight.

a woman with blue eyes kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with blue eyes

If this was money that was going to his children, he wouldn't have an issue with it. However, caring for his ex-wife's boyfriend is not something he thinks he has to foot the bill for.

"I want to be fair, and I understand that raising three children isn’t cheap. But I also feel like there’s a difference between fulfilling my financial responsibilities as a father and being expected to subsidize my ex-wife’s household," he continued.

"So, [am I the jerk] for not willingly increasing my child support by $900 a month once alimony ends?"

I actually laughed out loud. How is his ex-wife not embarrassed to let her grown boyfriend move in with her and let him off the hook for helping pay the bills?

This is so insane to me, and no, he shouldn't keep giving his ex-wife alimony so she can spend it on her boyfriend's living expenses!

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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