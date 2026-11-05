It's not every day that you hear about someone entering a marriage based on external validation rather than emotional resonance, but this man is a rare case of that.

Eight years ago, this 34-year-old man tied the knot with his 31-year-old wife, and their life is definitely not a love story in the least, because he admits that he never loved his wife at all.

He didn't love her when he got down on one knee and proposed, and he didn't love her when he stood up in front of all their guests and said, "I do." He wishes he loved her, but he doesn't feel that way at all, and it won't ever change.

"When we were dating, my parents loved her. They said she would be an amazing wife, and I need to put a ring on her finger ASAP," he explained.

"I know that sounds like a dumb reason, but I trust my parents on things like these, especially given my past relationships that didn’t go so well."

"I don’t think she’s ugly; in fact, everyone in my life has complimented me, saying how lucky I am to have such a beautiful wife, and I am. She is amazing; she does everything. She never argues with me. She’s always so kind to others."

He is simply not attracted to her at all, though. He doesn't feel butterflies or a spark. He's not passionate about her. He genuinely believed that was how marriage was meant to be, but when he began speaking to some of his old coworkers and heard about their love stories, he realized how upsetting his situation is.

He doesn't want to leave his wife, and he says he can't anyway. He doesn't know what his wife would even do without him and their kids to occupy her time.

He's unsure of what he should do. He feels like the biggest jerk, as his family members all insist that after enough time, every husband and wife devolves into roommates, really.

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man leaning up against a wall

"Again, I have no interest in leaving her; I'm just not sure what I should do. Do I tell her? Do I just continue on as is? I would greatly appreciate any advice," he concluded.

Wow, well, what would he even do without his wife and kids? I mean, really. He should definitely talk to a therapist and sort himself out.

His wife sounds absolutely lovely, and he's the worst for wasting her life and having kids with her on top of it. He owes it to her to get it together and be the best husband possible, or file for divorce so she can find the man she deserves.

I'm not sure why he was down to live a lie at someone else's expense.

What do you think he should do?

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