Pammy (@pammy777777 on TikTok) spent 15 years working at the front desk of the Emergency Room, where she witnessed her fair share of crazy things, but nothing tops this story about a Ouija board.

One day, Pammy had a patient arrive in an ambulance with a shattered tibia and fibula in his right leg. He was yelling in pain, and Pammy can confirm that's a painful injury to suffer from, but the guy was screaming about more than his discomfort; he was also afraid of something.

Pammy was getting ready to enter the guy into the hospital system, and the man was alone in his room, as he had already been evaluated by the doctors.

He repeatedly asked Pammy not to leave him there by himself, and she said she had to exit the room to enter his details into the computer system, but that she would be back with paperwork for him to sign shortly.

"He said, 'Please, don't leave me; I'm afraid.' And I said, 'Why are you afraid?' And he said, 'They told me to jump. They told me to jump,'" Pammy explained in her video.

Pammy wanted to get to the bottom of this in case she had to alert the police to a criminal matter. She thought that perhaps someone had pushed the man, causing him to break his leg.

Pammy managed to get the man to keep opening up about what happened, and he said something to her about "the evil ones." He detailed that he was playing with a Ouija board with his friends, and they were asking questions as they went.

It was around Halloween, and they were trying to have a fun time. They had no idea that there was something so negative attached to the board.

The man and his friends were laughing and joking around. As the planchette went around the board, it spelled out a word before flying off the table and onto the floor.

Eivind - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is an abandoned house with an overgrown lawn

The man and his friends all accused one another of pushing the planchette like that, but they all promised they hadn't done such a thing.

The man told Pammy his friend began yelling at him to jump in a strange voice that wasn't his own.

"We were in this abandoned house in the woods, and we were up on the second floor. We had candles lit; we thought this was going to be fun, but it was not fun, and we all took off, and somebody pushed me. There were no windows; they were all busted out," the man revealed to Pammy.

"Somebody or something pushed me out a window, and here I am. And none of my friends were behind me; I was the last one to go out that window, and they were climbing down, and I was like, 'Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry.' I was so afraid, and something pushed me."

Pammy didn't know what to even say in response to the man's spine-tingling tale. She is warning you never to play with a Ouija board after that experience.

You can view the video on TikTok here.