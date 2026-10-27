Krista (@kristasoard on TikTok) came home from school one day at the age of 15 and walked into a completely empty house. Krista then found out that her mom and dad moved into a one-bedroom apartment without her and didn't invite her to come too.

That day, her parents hadn't said a word to her about their plan, so when she came into the house, she started crying, assuming they had been robbed.

The only thing in the house that hadn't been touched was Krista's room. When her mom and dad came home, they told her they were moving and had no space for her to move with them.

They informed Krista that if she wanted to come, she could only bring the clothes she was wearing and had to sleep on the couch. She asked her mom and dad what the other choice was, so they said she could keep living in the house alone.

They would pay the utilities and leave it up to her to figure out everything else on her own, including buying food. So, they straight up abandoned her.

"I'm obviously so upset and distraught, and I just spend my night crying, and I go to school the next day, and obviously I'm like, very visibly upset," Krista explained in her video.

She felt too embarrassed to tell anyone at school what was going on. Krista's mom worked in her school district, and the principal called her mom to ask why Krista was so hurt.

Krista's mom lied to the principal and said Krista made the decision to live alone. Krista's principal then met with her in person and said she was there for her if she needed help.

Luckily, Krista had an incredible group of friends who rallied around her and bought her food with their lunch money that she could take home with her to eat for dinner.

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a girl holding school books

Krista's friends filled their parents in on her world being turned upside down, and those parents sent Krista's friends back to school the next day with supplies for her.

Not only that, but the moms and dads of Krista's friends invited her to come to their houses on the weekends and were so welcoming of her. They turned into her family, and Krista realizes now that they didn't have to be that kind.

Krista's friends started getting their driver's licenses, and they gave her rides to wherever she needed to go. As soon as Krista turned 16, her plan was to walk into town to apply for jobs so she could afford to support herself.

But on the morning of her 16th birthday, her dad walked into the house, woke her up at 4 a.m., and said he got her a job at McDonald's.

McDonald's allowed Krista to work as much as she wanted, but after they cut her hours, she picked up another job at Sonic.

"But yeah, I thought that was a cool story to share because, pretty unique, right? Anywho, have a good day!" Krista concluded.

And if you think there's no way what Krista endured could possibly happen to other people, allow me to share some of the most shocking comments left on her video for you below.

"Omg this happened to me! tho my mom died when I was 7, and my dad couldn't handle it and just left. he kept paying the bills, apparently cause no one came to kick me out. I think it was easier cause I was younger and traumatized from watching my mom die, so I wasn't too stressed from being left. Also, because she died, I got Social Security $$, and I had my atm card, so I had money. by the time i was 15 I loved it cause I could do whatever I wanted. But I've never heard of this happening to anyone else before!" one person exclaimed.

"I have a friend whose parents did that to her at 16 when they divorced. They both moved out and left her to buy most of the stuff she needed. She lived out in the woods too. It’s crazy how we thought it wasn’t that messed up. We considered 16 mostly grown. But as a parent now. Sheesh," someone else said.

"This happened to my ex when he was 16. Parents left and moved two towns away. Parents back in the day didn’t care and didn’t think anything was wrong," a third person added.

"Kinda the opposite happened to me. At 15, my dad rented me an apartment. My parents were divorced and remarried, and neither of their spouses wanted me living with them. So...Dad's solution was my own place. I did what most 15-year-old boys with their own apartment would do.. Threw massive parties till the complex ran me out. Been on my own since," a fourth person said.

You can view the video on TikTok here.