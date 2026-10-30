Blood is supposed to be thicker than water, but family doesn't always come first when temptation is involved.

This 20-year-old man has a sister two years older than him, and he recently met her new 23-year-old boyfriend, who goes to the same college as him.

His sister has spent weeks bragging about how amazing and handsome her boyfriend is. His sister invited him to have dinner with them, and when he walked into the room, he was horrified.

"I had hooked up with him about four months ago. I hadn't seen him throughout campus since then, since we didn't share a major. I gasped, and he widened his eyes," he explained.

"He was clearly desperate for me to stay quiet by his expression, and I abided so as to not make the dinner awkward. I got through it with gritted teeth the whole time."

"He'd said multiple things that made me want to blurt the incident out, but instead, I decided to send my sister a message afterward."

He felt terrible, as he could tell his sister really liked her boyfriend. He figured it would be better for him to come clean to his sister, and then she could choose for herself what to do.

While he was summoning up the courage to text his sister, he received a text from a number he didn't have saved in his phone. Well, it turned out to be his sister's boyfriend, who asked him to come over before sending along his location.

He's really not sure why he did this, but he met up with his sister's boyfriend, and the night took a turn that he hadn't exactly expected.

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a garden

"We hooked up that night. And for the next few months, we continued to do so irregularly. I felt extremely guilty at first, but the guilt started to fade," he continued.

"Eventually, my sister found the text messages he was having with another guy, not me. She broke up with him and is devastated."

"All that guilt that I pushed down has been brought right back, because I went over to her house to emotionally support her and just came back to reflect. I'm really confused [about] whether I should tell her or not since she's currently so fragile."

He's left wondering if he would be the jerk for telling his sister that he slept with her boyfriend.

Wow, who needs enemies with a brother like him? He's the worst of the worst for sneaking around behind his sister's back with her own boyfriend, but since she's already so heartbroken over finding out that her boyfriend cheated on her with a guy, I think he should save her more heartache and not saying anything.

And living with the guilt of being a horrible sibling while keeping the secret for his sister's sake is, I hope, enough of a punishment for him to bear.

What do you think he should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.