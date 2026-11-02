Ashton Carter (@ashtoncarter__ on TikTok) said she had a woman verbally attack her while she was shopping one day with her children. She was at Walmart, and her three-year-old, Bowie, was trying to push the shopping cart by herself.

Ashton told Bowie she was not allowed to do that, which caused her toddler to throw a tantrum in the middle of the store. Ashton completed her shopping and approached the self-checkout with her kids in tow.

An older woman was in front of Ashton in line and overheard Bowie still having her meltdown.

"She turns around and rolls her eyes at me. So I already am like, here we go, she's going to open her mouth. Buckle up to deal with this [nonsense]," Ashton explained in her video.

"So then the old lady turns around and says, 'Knock it off,' at Bowie. And I said, 'Don't speak to my child that way,' and she said, 'Well she needs to be quiet. Someone needs to tell her.'"

Ashton doubled down and informed the woman she wasn't allowed to talk to her children in such a rude manner. Ashton reminded the woman that this wasn't her kid, and she would deal with her as her parent.

The woman argued that Ashton wasn't handling her child and complained about having to listen to Bowie melt down. Ashton responded to the woman that she could walk away or close her ears, which made the woman even more angry.

The woman did storm off and ended up at the self-checkout counter directly across from Ashton. One of the store employees then came up and asked Ashton if she was alright.

"Then Crew was like, 'Mom, why is that old lady being so rude to you?' And off she walks huffing and puffing. Now be so proud of me. I didn't curse at this lady. Really wanted to," Ashton said.

venerala - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl wearing sunglasses

"I cursed after she was out of being able to hear me. If you don't want to hear the child screaming, throwing a fit, do you think the parents want to be hearing that too?"

"Do you not think it's incredibly embarrassing? Now, if you need ideas of what is appropriate and cool to do in this situation, what would have been really cool is if you would have been like, 'You are doing such a great job. Is there any way I can help? That's not that hard, is it?"

Ashton's story is a great reminder that it costs nothing to be nice, and you shouldn't be slamming parents who are out there in public trying their best to raise their kids.

You can view the video on TikTok here.