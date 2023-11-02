His Friends Knew His Girlfriend Had A Severe Peanut Allergy Yet Still Played A Prank And Tried To Get Them To Eat Peanut Butter At A Dinner Party, So They Angrily Left Before The Meal, But Now His Friends Still Want Him To Pay For Some Of The Food

Last Sunday, this 25-year-old was supposed to have a party with his friend group and everyone’s partners. They planned to just have some drinks, play games, and order food from a local Chinese take-out joint.

While he and his friends were discussing the hangout, he also made sure to mention that he would be bringing his girlfriend– who has a severe peanut allergy.

“I brought up her peanut allergy multiple times because my friends like to prank each other by putting nuts in each others’ beers when they aren’t looking, and I really didn’t want that to happen to my girlfriend, even on accident, for obvious reasons,” he recalled.

It’s also crucial to mention that while he doesn’t have a peanut allergy, he absolutely despises peanut butter. In fact, even the smell of it makes him gag.

That’s why, despite his warnings about his girlfriend’s food allergy, his friends still tried to prank him and get him to eat peanut butter.

More specifically, when he arrived, his friends thought it would be hilarious to display Reese’s peanut butter cups on a nice plate and claim that they were just filled with chocolate cream. Then, when he bit into one, his friends hoped he would have a huge reaction, and it would be “funny.”

Understandably, though, he was just furious that his friends even considered doing that in the first place with his girlfriend around.

“If my girlfriend ate hers before I did mine, she would have gone into anaphylactic shock,” he said.

So, after the “prank,” he pulled his girlfriend aside to ask if anyone had filled her in on the prank– either telling her not to eat the Reese’s or trying to stop her from grabbing one– due to her allergy. But, he found out that not one of his friends intervened for her health and safety.

