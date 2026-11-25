Once you catch a family member doing something unsafe to quiet your child down, how do you ever trust them around your kids again?

This woman's mother-in-law watches her nine-month-old baby for a couple of hours one day a week so she can be on a Zoom meeting for work.

Earlier today, her baby was crying and being unusually fussy with her mother-in-law. She then thought it sounded like her baby's cries were muffled, and her mother-in-law took her baby into another room.

She had a gut feeling something just was not right, so she got up to see what was going on.

"I went to check on them, and she had taken her to the nursery and had stuffed a rag, or maybe her fingers wrapped in a rag, in her mouth and was holding it there to stop her from crying," she explained.

"As soon as I walked in, she took the rag out and said sorry. I took my baby immediately and told her I couldn't trust her to watch my kids again."

"I feel so bad for my baby, and I just wonder if she's been doing that before and I just never saw it before. I also feel bad I ever left my girls with her. She used to help with our toddler too, and IDK if she ever did something like that to her."

She's so shocked that her mother-in-law did this to her baby.

This is so unbelievably messed up, and she has to tell her husband immediately, and hopefully, he will be on her side and believe her when she fills him in.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a mom holding her baby

First of all, she can never, ever let her mother-in-law watch her kids again because there's no coming back from this. Her mother-in-law is dangerous and not trustworthy, and nothing will ever fix that.

Second of all, she should put her mother-in-law on blast and tell everyone in the family that she tried to smother her baby, and then cut contact with this woman.

What advice do you have for her?

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