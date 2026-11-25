Do you think it's ever appropriate for someone in a committed relationship to receive steamy photos from their ex?

This 28-year-old woman has spent close to five years with her 30-year-old boyfriend. He's been incredible, except for one problem: his ex-girlfriend.

Now, she's never been angry with her boyfriend for staying in touch with this girl, but she keeps on sending him steamy photos of herself without clothes on!

Some photos were of her before she had kids, and some were from after, so this chick has been sending him plenty of photos. Her boyfriend broke up with his ex a decade ago, and she's currently married with children.

She accidentally uncovered the photos of this girl years ago, and she proceeded to get into a blowout fight with her boyfriend over them.

Her boyfriend argued that his ex was having a hard time with her body image after giving birth, and the photos weren't supposed to be romantic or flirtatious.

"He also said that the older photos were ones he’d already seen before, so he didn’t think there was anything inappropriate about them," she explained.

"As for the more recent photos, he said they weren’t [spicy] pictures but rather her pointing out things she was unhappy with about her body after pregnancy. He apologized for me having seen them and said he’d ask her not to send any more."

"However, he also expressed concern that I was being a 'prude' for assuming the photos were [romantic]. I want to be clear that I would never want to shame someone for struggling with their body image."

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white shirt

She admits everyone has probably felt insecure about something, and she can't begin to understand how difficult it can be to overcome your self-doubt following the changes your body undergoes after a pregnancy.

But that being said, she finds it wildly inappropriate to send photos of yourself without clothes on to an ex, no matter what the meaning behind the photos is.

She dropped the topic and hoped to move forward, as this was the only problem she's ever encountered with her boyfriend. She had no way of knowing the photos were still an ongoing thing, and very much so, not in the past.

Several days ago, while she was walking past her boyfriend's office, she caught him on his phone, and she could clearly see that his ex had sent him a fresh batch of photos.

"I also saw what appeared to be a shirtless photo of him that he’d sent back to her before he closed his messaging app. I wasn’t intentionally snooping, but I couldn’t stop thinking about what I’d seen. After he finished work, I brought it up with him," she added.

"He became really angry that I’d seen his messages and accused me of violating his privacy. I explained that I hadn’t intentionally looked at his phone, but the fact that she’s still sending him these photos, and that he’s apparently sending pictures of himself in return, makes me extremely uncomfortable and hurt."

"I also tried to explain how much this has affected my confidence. It makes me feel insecure about myself, and I find myself constantly wondering whether he finds her more attractive than me or thinks about her when we’re together."

Her boyfriend replied that his ex is his oldest friend and he can't block her, but she didn't even ask him to do that. Her boyfriend snapped that she needs to be accepting of his friendship with his ex and quit being a prude, or he's dumping her for being crazy.

She's left wondering if she has a right to be so hurt.

If her boyfriend was simply being noble and supporting a friend through postpartum body insecurities, that would never require steamy photos on his ex's end, and he wouldn't be sending back shirtless selfies in return. What on earth?

Her boyfriend is obviously cheating on her with his ex and manipulating her into thinking this is something different entirely. She's not being insane or overdramatic; this is an enormous problem, and she should kick him to the curb.

Her boyfriend has made it clear that she's not more important than the photos, and she should be more angry than she is.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.