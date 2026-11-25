Admitting you messed up is supposed to help your marriage move forward, not hand your spouse a permanent excuse to ignore basic loyalty whenever they feel like it.

This man admits he really crossed a line in his marriage after he sent some very inappropriate texts to his ex, who is the mother of his two oldest kids.

He and his ex have an excellent relationship, and they love joking around, but what he wrote to her was not ok for a married man to be saying to another woman.

His wife found out about the exchange, and he does feel remorse for allowing that chat with his ex to turn inappropriate.

"Now, fast-forward a year and a half. Since then, my wife has gone out with other men on multiple occasions, exchanged flirtatious messages, and who knows what else," he explained.

"Whenever it comes up, I’m reminded that my actions gave her the freedom to do these things, and that it’s her private life and she can do whatever she wants."

"What I’m struggling with is understanding how one mistake can become a justification for ongoing behavior, especially when the expectations seem to be different for each person. I’ve made changes on my end."

He doesn't get caught up in steamy chats with his ex anymore, and he's overly cautious when speaking to her, so he ends up mainly talking to his kids.

He's also stopped being friends with certain people to show his wife more respect. He can accept responsibility for the role he played in hurting his wife, but he has a hard time with how she's using his behavior as a justification for getting revenge on him, and it doesn't seem to be a temporary thing.

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting in the sun

"I’m not looking to portray myself as innocent. I just believe accountability, boundaries, respect, and trust have to go both ways in a marriage," he concluded.

Well, his wife hasn't forgiven him for opening that door with his ex, and if she can't handle what he did, she needs to admit she wants out of the marriage.

This has turned into one big mess if his wife keeps on seeing other guys while he what, waits at home and hopes she's not going to be checked out of their marriage anymore?

This marriage is really over, and they should get a divorce and stop with the toxicity.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.