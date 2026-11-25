I'm sitting here wondering how many men out there married a woman they don't consider to be the love of their life, because they have a one who got away, after hearing about what happened to Rina (@soggybroccoli on TikTok).

Rina recently received a phone call from a guy she dated for only four months, and he's getting married in December.

"He said that...he thinks that I was the one that got away, and he needed me to, in my own words, clarify things about our four-month relationship so he could move on or understand better before he committed himself to his wife," Rina laughed in her video.

Rina can't believe how ignorant this man is. Anyway, Rina had a friend named Jason, who she was quite close to. Rina eventually asked him out on a date, and they had dinner before hanging out at Jason's house.

They had a wonderful time and had another date several days later. This lasted four months, and Rina isn't even sure how things fizzled out with them.

She then moved to a new state, and that's why things with Jason never went anywhere. Rina is currently married and has two children with her husband.

Jason got engaged, and she never met his fiancée, but she seems to be pretty wonderful. Rina thinks they make a great match, based on what she's seen on social media.

Rina was looking in her DMs and was shocked to see that Jason had reached out to her, asking if they could chat. Jason opened up his own business, and Rina figured he wanted to have a conversation about her professional experience and how she might be able to help him.

Rina responded that he could call her anytime. Ten or fifteen minutes later, Jason FaceTimed her through Facebook, as he did not have her new number. She expected Jason to ask for her phone number and set up a time to talk on the phone, not through a video call.

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a vineyard

Rina picked up, and they did a bit of small talk back and forth before Jason launched into his reason for calling. He brought up how his wedding is taking place next month, and that his best man said at a bar the night before that one of the girls he used to date was the one who got away.

Jason then clarified that no, he thought Rina was the one who got away. His best man was taken aback because their relationship hadn't lasted that long at all.

Jason informed Rina that he had no regrets but wanted to hear her side of the story. Rina acknowledged they had an amazing friendship and that they did love one another and had incredible chemistry, but the romantic love wasn't that strong.

Rina did keep to herself that on a long enough timeline, perhaps they would have had a real thing. But Rina was so insecure and young, she didn't think a guy would want to be in a committed relationship with her.

She was honest with Jason and said they didn't really have a romantic love, so they probably wouldn't have worked out anyway.

Rina then added Jason's fiancée on social media after hanging up the phone, because she thought this woman had a right to know. She then messaged Jason and said he should tell this woman why he contacted her.

Well, Jason's fiancée reached out to Rina before she could say anything to her, and this woman called Jason an idiot. She revealed that it was her idea for Jason to speak to Rina.

Apparently, Jason told his fiancée that he was worried that Rina was the one who got away, so his fiancée said he should investigate that before they tied the knot.

His fiancée wasn't concerned at all that Jason and Rina had the awkward conversation, and she said that Jason is so bad with his emotions and not really the brightest guy to begin with.

Rina congratulated Jason's fiancée on their upcoming wedding, and they laughed about the whole thing. Rina never imagined a man would be ridiculous enough to call her up and want to see if she was the one who got away after committing himself to spending the rest of his life with another woman.

I guess this is a more common occurrence than we all thought, because people had a lot to say in the comments section about similar experiences.

"It happened to my cousin. Her ex messaged her a couple of months before his wedding to see if there was anything left between them," one person remarked.

"An ex of mine texted me how much he missed me, but I left him on read. 3 weeks later I found out that he was engaged," someone else said.

"I dated a guy in high school for 6 months. 19 years later!!! He messages me on FB to tell me he has a wife and a newborn. When I asked why he was contacting me, he said it was for closure," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.