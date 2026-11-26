If you caught your partner crying over their ex getting engaged, would that make you feel like they haven't actually moved on?

This 40-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old boyfriend for the last year, and they don't live together at the moment. Last week, he slept over at her house, and he went on Facebook, where he discovered that his ex-wife got engaged.

Her boyfriend's ex-wife initiated their divorce three years ago, and they have a child together, which they share equal custody of. Well, he then started crying over the news.

"His ex has been with her partner since the divorce. They have lived together this entire time and practically live a married life already, with the partner acting as a third parent to their daughter," she explained.

"So it was very unsettling to see him get so emotional seeing this news, him tearing up in front of me and saying it hit him like a train. He's also mentioned prior that he thought he saw a ring, so he already had an idea she was engaged."

"I understand maybe feeling some sort of way, but to be brought to tears when you've supposedly moved on, and claim to be happy in your own relationship doesn't make sense to me. I think he has some unresolved feelings for sure."

She didn't try to make him feel better or dig deeper into why he was so upset. She was worried about saying the wrong thing to him.

The following day after her boyfriend left her house, she sent him a text to let him know that she felt hurt by his reaction to his ex-wife getting engaged.

She also was honest in admitting that it made her think twice about how important she was to him. Her boyfriend apologized and promised he no longer has feelings for his ex.

Sergey Chumakov- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a pink dress

He also swore that she wasn't his second choice, before admitting that he wished she had called him out when he was sitting there sobbing.

"He said it felt like I didn't care that he was feeling bad and wanted to talk about the situation in person. I don't know what else there is to say [about] the situation, but the problem now is that he has not reached out since Friday," she added.

"Prior to all of this, he had invited me to a family function Sunday, which I did not attend since he stopped communicating, and he is supposed to join my family tomorrow for Thanksgiving, but he hasn't texted at all."

"I have also not reached out. So now I am not only upset about his extreme emotional reaction in front of me, but [also] his lack of communication after the fact. It's almost like he is using my reaction as a reason to be mad at me. Painting me out as heartless for not comforting him in the moment."

Oh, and this is hardly her boyfriend's first time going quiet on her when they don't agree on something. P.S. She's divorced, and her ex-husband just got engaged, but she didn't get sad the way her boyfriend did.

Um, it sounds like her boyfriend is totally still in love with his ex-wife, otherwise, why would he be crying over her engagement?!

Time to dump him!

What advice do you have for her?

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