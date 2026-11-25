Family dynamics get complicated around the holidays, and sometimes you have to bite your tongue just to get through dessert. However, there is a limit to how much awkwardness you should have to tolerate, particularly when someone brings their affair partner to have dinner with everyone.

This woman is celebrating Thanksgiving with her family from later today through Friday, but she wants to stay home now that she found out someone is on the guest list.

Now, her 28-year-old brother has spent the last 7 years with his 31-year-old girlfriend, and they have a daughter together who is 6.

Since her mom is super rude to her brother's girlfriend, whom she calls her sister-in-law, her brother and sister-in-law keep their distance from her mom. They basically stopped speaking four years ago.

"A month ago, my mom texted me something to the effect of 'brother and SIL broke up, yay!,' which instantly made me upset because A) I like my SIL; she is a good mom and stood up for herself when my mother crossed her boundaries and B) she has been nothing but nice and respectful to me and the rest of my family except for my mom," she explained.

"My brother has always been complicated…his dad abandoned him and my mom before I was born, and he has always acted out because of it. He was in juvenile detention as a kid and is just kind of emotionally underdeveloped as an adult."

"When I received the text that they broke up a month ago, I came back to my hometown to see him and my niece and make sure everything was fine. This is when it started going south."

She questioned her brother about what caused his breakup when they were alone, and he confessed that he fell in love with another woman but then wanted to work things out with her sister-in-law for the sake of their daughter.

She became irate because her brother actually cheated on her sister-in-law, got caught, pretended he didn't do anything wrong, and resumed his role of involved partner and dad.

tatyanasuyarova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting in a pumpkin patch

When she stopped by to see her brother and sister-in-law three weeks ago, they seemed fine and back in a relationship. She was not trying to stir the pot, so she didn't ask any more questions about their personal life.

Then yesterday evening, her mom texted her to say her brother is bringing his new girlfriend to Thanksgiving. She was super confused about that, and her mom clarified that her brother broke up with her sister-in-law again, but this time it's official.

"This will be the first holiday my brother has spent with us in over 4 years, but now he wants to bring his mistress along? I asked him if this was true, and he said yes it was and that I’ll get to meet the new woman while I’m there," she added.

"The last thing I said to my mother is that I find it completely inappropriate that he plans to bring her to our family Thanksgiving, as she (and my brother’s actions) tore his small family unit apart."

She would like to stay home, but that's sure to absolutely destroy the relationship she has with her mom. She knows her mom will flip out on her, her partner, and his entire family, since she will be going to spend Thanksgiving with them instead.

"So, am I overreacting for not wanting to attend? Should I just go and keep the peace? I don’t want to send a message to my niece and SIL that I support this behavior by attending. What do I say to my family?" she wondered.

I wouldn't go either if my sibling thought it was acceptable to bring their affair partner to Thanksgiving. No thanks. And I get that her mom hates her sister-in-law, but come on, she shouldn't condone cheating just because of that.

I think she should spend Thanksgiving with her partner's family, and who cares if her mom loses it on her? If her mom does melt down, she can tell her she's going to skip all of the holidays until she can get a grip.

What advice do you have for her?

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