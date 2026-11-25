Spending over a decade building a life with someone usually means you trust that both of you wanted the exact same future. But what would you do if you found out that your spouse lied to you about everything?

This woman got married to her husband 11 years ago, and they have been together for 13 years in total. They have four children, ages 10, 9, 4, and 3.

She met her husband when she was 19, and she recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. She moved 2,000 miles away from her home to be with her husband, where he's from.

Unfortunately, she just learned that her husband cheated on her, and his affair lasted from May through August, but she had no clue.

"We don’t have a dead bedroom; we go out, etc. He made me a SAHM recently (I had a career). But he also recently confessed he never wanted to be married; he never wanted a wife or to be a husband," she explained.

"He also said he knew from the beginning this wasn’t going to last forever!? Why...has he lied to me all these years, saying I’m the love of his life, he doesn’t wanna do life without me, etc. All of the love bombs you can think of, he’s said and done."

"The affair has ended, because the other woman is on maternity leave...they were sleeping together when she was 6-8 months pregnant. I think he’s just extremely mentally unwell..."

What hurts her even more is that she never wanted children; her husband pushed her for them, and they broke up once over not being on the same page.

While she loves her kids tremendously and appreciates being a mom now, she can't believe that her husband knew he didn't want marriage or anything like that; yet he married her and had four children with her!

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a black dress

She's so upset and lost, and she's not interested in doing anything to save her marriage, because it's beyond repair, especially since her husband admitted that he never wanted it or her.

She has nobody who can help her, and she feels stuck. She doesn't have a job or money of her own, and she has four little children to care for.

She's left feeling like she's been living a lie.

I am not convinced that her husband's telling her the truth. Shocker, right? It comes across like he's conveniently rewriting history to dodge any accountability.

Because it's easier for her husband to play the poor me card and say he never wanted her or their marriage after getting caught cheating, isn't it?

Anyway, she should get a job so she has money coming in, file for divorce, and stop trying to make sense of the nonsense her husband spewed at her.

What advice do you have for her?

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