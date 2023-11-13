She Caught Her Sister Trying To Cut Up Her Wedding Gown Into Pieces Just One Week Before Her Big Day

This 24-year-old woman has a 32-year-old sister named Jamie.

Three months ago, Jamie’s fiancé, Aaron, 36, proposed.

A year ago, her fiancé, Daniel, 25, proposed, and they’ve been in a relationship for the last five years.

“Jamie and I have always had a complicated relationship. She has made my life as miserable as possible for as long as I can remember,” she said.

A month ago, when she went wedding dress shopping with Jamie and their mother, she believed that Jamie crossed the line.

While shopping, a gorgeous white lace dress caught her eye, and she adored the dress right away.

They had the dress fitted, purchased it, and brought it home.

“A week before my wedding, my sister showed me the wedding dress she wanted, and when I saw it, I immediately knew that it was my dress. She said she had just fallen in love with everything about it and asked if I could get a new one,” she explained.

Since her wedding was only a week away, of course, this wasn’t possible.

