Joely (@joelymil1er on TikTok) is an 8th-grade teacher who was left fighting for her job after being placed on administrative leave for three days after an incident with her coworkers.

Joely is in her second year of being a teacher at this school; she's the head junior high cheer coach, and she's never been put on an improvement plan or given a write-up for anything.

Recently, Joely went on the junior high field trip to a pumpkin patch. At 5:13 that night, after all the teachers were done for the day, somebody made a group chat with Joely and six of her coworkers.

The first message was a photo another teacher made of a T-shirt with a witty message on it about surviving a disaster. Joely said this was meant to be a fun after-hours space for the teacher to unwind from the stressful day.

Joely's coworkers were laughing and saying they should wear that shirt every day of the week. One teacher who hadn't gone on the field trip asked what everyone's favorite part of the day was.

It hadn't been all fun and games out there in the pumpkin patch, as one kid fell off the zipline and hit her head on a tree.

One of Joely's coworkers responded that their favorite part of the day was when the inflatables collapsed on the 8th graders. Another teacher said her favorite part was when the wooden seesaw broke.

Joely sent the song "Girl Crush" by Little Big Town with a photo of one of her female teachers walking away from the camera and mentioned she's no better than a man.

Joely figured this teacher was in the group chat, and for context, she loves her as a coworker because she's so cool. They both coach cheerleading and banter back and forth with one another.

Iliya Mitsk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a female teacher writing on a board

Joely has said before that she "hates to watch her go but loves to watch her leave," as a joke, because she's stunning. Anyway, after Joely sent her messages, she saw the teacher she was talking about wasn't in the group chat, and everyone else was laughing and reacting to what Joely said.

Joely forgot to send the excluded teacher a message about what she had sent in the group chat about her, even though it wasn't anything negative.

Oh, and then someone else brought up that their favorite part of the day was "the wedding."

A teacher had created an AI image of Joely and their principal getting hitched redneck style. Someone with the iPhone named iPhone 2 AirDropped it to Joely, and Joely shared the photo in the group chat to fill in the teachers who didn't know about the photo.

The people in the photo don't even look like Joely or her principal, and everyone joked around.

"As a 25-year-old who kind of went through an identity crisis last year of not being a college athlete anymore and becoming "just a teacher" and trying to make new friends, I thought this was a friends-post-work-group chat," Joely explained in her video.

"Ok? I was incorrect...[my fiancé and I] got home after the field trip, and we cooked dinner. We both got food poisoning, so I called in sick or put in my absence at 10 o'clock that night."

"I was questioned about where I was the day I was absent, and I stated what happened. Simple as that. The next workday, I get ready for school, I go to school, I teach a fantastic first lesson."

The head football coach and the athletic director walked into her room to watch her second block lesson and see her teach. One of the school's administrators then walked in and asked Joely to step out of the classroom and said she had to go to the principal's office.

Joely went down there, and the principal informed her that a complaint had been filed against her and that she had to go right home.

"So I was walked out of the school like a convicted felon, crying, because I just bought my first house this summer, I got to pay bills, I have a fiancé, so like, I'm not coming after this woman, and the only reason I'm fighting for my life is I have a home for the first time, so, things matter now," Joely added.

Joely had to go in and give a statement later and sobbed through the whole thing. It took less than a week for the investigation to wrap up, and the school did tell Joely she could either get fired or she could choose to resign, and they pretty much told her she should pick the second option.

But right before she went into that meeting, one of the cheer moms texted her a heads-up that she was going to be fired. She did choose to resign, and the school did state that they had an issue with her due to their code of ethics and professionalism.

By the way, the person who made the AI wedding photo never got in any trouble. Joely isn't angry about losing her job, and she's sharing her story for awareness. She says that Gen Z has a unique way of joking and speaking, which doesn't always translate well to other people.

This is definitely an unfortunate lesson: treating your coworkers like your friends can sometimes put your job at risk.

"Rule number one is that your coworkers are not your friends. I don’t understand why the other people in the chat didn’t get in trouble too, though," one person commented on Joely's video.

"Just remember- everybody at your job IS NOT your friend. You found out the hard way, and I’m really sorry for that. I have two girls just starting in their career fields, and I have stressed this so much! Those people aren’t your friends, and don’t be acting like that. Trust no one at school," someone else said.

"No work group chats!!! Never, never, never!!" a third person exclaimed.

"And this is exactly why I don’t interact with coworkers outside the office for the most part. In my almost 40-year career, I can count on one hand how many people I became friends with outside the workplace. 'Say it; forget it. Write it; regret it,'" a fourth chimed in.

Have you ever had a coworker try to get you fired?

You can view the video on TikTok here.