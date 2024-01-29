She Called Off Her Wedding And Left Her Ex After Finding Out That He Had A Gambling Addiction And Was In A Mountain Of Debt

Can you imagine being with someone for a decade? By that point, you might assume that you know absolutely everything about your partner– from the little things like their favorite food and color to their deeper, darker secrets.

But what if you stayed with someone for so long and eventually found out you didn’t really know about their major issues?

That’s the sticky situation this 28-year-old woman recently found herself in.

She and her (now ex) boyfriend had been together for over 10 years.

“We never lived together, but I think I can confidently say that I know him– or so I thought,” she said.

Just last year, he even proposed to her, and they got engaged. However, it wasn’t until she and her now-ex began planning their wedding that she uncovered some of his dark secrets.

Apparently, her ex was in a mountain of debt with the bank and had taken out a bunch of cash loan applications.

“The reason? He is addicted to online gambling, like Casino Plus, Bingo Plus, and more,” she revealed.

Now, she admitted to knowing about the fact that her ex was into playing at an online casino. However, she never realized he was addicted– especially to the point of needing to take out loans just to keep playing.

