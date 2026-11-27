How do you stop feeling insecure about who your spouse is talking to without turning into someone who constantly checks their phone?

This 30-year-old woman has spent the last six years with her 29-year-old husband. They have a two-year-old child, and 10 weeks ago, she gave birth to their second baby.

Not too long ago, she discovered that her husband has been texting his 26-year-old female coworker. He started chatting with her when he went on paternity leave.

The messages between them mostly centered on TV shows and inside jokes. Her husband confessed that he deleted a selfie he snapped with their oldest child that he sent his coworker, as he was afraid she would see it.

"Initially, he insisted it was just coworker banter. Then, he admitted that he enjoyed her attention because he felt he wasn’t getting enough from me," she explained.

"He also admitted to being 'sort of' into her but insists he had no intention of pursuing anything. For context, my husband has female friends, and I’ve never had an issue with that. However, I’d never heard about this particular woman."

"She’s messaged him after 10 p.m. and again this afternoon on Thanksgiving. He seemingly didn’t respond today but didn’t tell me about it despite us having argued about this situation last night. I think the timing of everything is particularly hurtful."

She's dealing with their two little kids and doesn't even have time to hop in the shower. So it's extra upsetting to her that while she's been juggling the children, her husband has been exploring his crush on his coworker.

She doesn't believe that this has turned into an affair or that her husband even wants it to go that far. He has said sorry to her, but she's questioning their marriage.

KseniaJoyg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man texting on the couch

She would hate to be the kind of wife who has to look at her husband's phone nonstop, but she's not seeing what else she can do to make herself feel better.

She's not sure how she can get over her husband admitting that he's attracted to his coworker and the fact that he concealed his conversations with her.

It's time for her husband to grow up, and it makes me hate him for telling her that he needs more attention when she's the only one dealing with the kids.

Her husband can start regaining her trust by no longer speaking to his female coworker outside of office hours, because that's inappropriate.

He has to put boundaries in place if he's serious about fixing their marriage, and honestly, getting a new job could help make her feel more secure as well.

While it's nice her husband apologized, he's got a long way to go to make this up to her.

What do you think?

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